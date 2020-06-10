Elizabeth Brilhart, of Littlestown, graduated with a master of physician assistant from Saint Francis University during the May 10, commencement.
Brilhart was among more than 600 students who received degrees.
Saint Francis University (www.francis.edu) in Loretto, Pa., is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States. Its mission is to help students grow into compassionate, successful professionals through a culture of generosity, respect, discovery and joy.
————
Michael Shaffer, of Fairfield, is among 3,600 degree candidate at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee May commencement. Exercises are rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 10, in Milwaukee.
Shaffer attended the School of Information Studies, earning a master of library and information science degree.
UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with approximately 24,000 associate, graduate and undergraduate students.
————
Anna Hurd of Biglerville, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in English during commencement ceremonies on May 17 from the University of Vermont.
The university conferred degrees this year on some 3,183 graduates, including 2,415 bachelor’s, 533 master’s, 114 doctoral and 121 medical degree recipients. The Class of 2020 includes graduates from 39 states and 30 countries.
The class’s academic achievement was saluted online with remarks from UVM President Suresh Garimella, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, and university and state leaders.
Since 1791, the University of Vermont has worked to move humankind forward.
————
Nathaniel Remington was named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at University of the Sciences. Selection for this award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a “C” and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4 for courses taken in the fall of 2019.
Remington of Gettysburg, is a neuroscience student.
University of the Sciences has prepared students to be leaders and practitioners in the healthcare and science fields for nearly 200 years.
————
McDaniel College celebrated 555 bachelor’s and master’s degree recipients during a virtual Class of 2020 Celebration Day on May 23, including:
• Allisa Baker of Fairfield earned a degree in English.
• Seth DeZwart of Littlestown graduated cum laude with a degree in history.
• Devon Duvall of New Oxford earned a degree in business administration.
• Jonathan Lingg of Littlestown earned a degree in psychology.
• J.E.B. Stuart Myers of Gettysburg earned cum laude and honors in political science and international studies with a degree in political science.
• Connor Weikert of Gettysburg earned a degree in business administration and accounting economics.
An in-person commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 is slated to take place on campus in spring 2021.
Academic honors given at graduation include summa cum laude for a cumulative grade point average of 3.9 or higher, magna cum laude for a cumulative grade point average of 3.70 to 3.89 and cum laude for a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 to 3.69.
————
Lycoming College extends a warm congratulations to recent graduate Charles Overmoyer, of New Oxford, who earned a bachelor of arts in economics and a minor in financial economics and analysis. Overmoyer was a Lycoming Scholar, a Management Scholar and graduated cum laude.
————
Wilkes University awarded 720 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at a May 16 virtual degree conferral ceremony.
A second virtual degree conferral occurred on May 29 for students receiving the doctor of pharmacy degree in the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy. The virtual degree conferrals, livestreamed from campus, included remarks from Wilkes Interim President Paul Adams and Interim Provost Terese Wignot.
Two Adams County students received degrees during the ceremonies.
Because Wilkes University could not hold its 73rd spring commencement ceremony, an in-person graduation ceremony is planned for Sept. 12, in the McHale Athletic Center of the University Center on Main on the Wilkes campus. Individuals completing degrees in both spring and summer will be individually recognized at the ceremony. Those receiving graduate degrees will be recognized at a 10 a.m. ceremony and those receiving undergraduate degrees will be recognized at a 3 p.m. Wilkes University is committed to honoring graduates at the September ceremony, but final plans are dependent on the guidance of national and local health officials.
Jody Kessinger of East Berlin earned a master of science degree in education.
Theodore Marines of East Berlin earned a doctor of pharmacy degree in pharmacy.
————
A total of 1,802 students, including three from Adams County, were named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year, according to Joanne Bruno, J.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Local students on the list include: Isaac Almoney, a sport management major from McSherrystown; Taylor Howery, a middle level education (fourth through eighth grades) major from Biglerville; and Emily Spangler, an accounting from Gettysburg.
East Stroudsburg University, one of the 14 institutions in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, opened in 1893 as East Stroudsburg Normal School. Today, ESU is a comprehensive university in northeastern Pennsylvania offering 58 undergraduate programs, 21 master’s programs and two doctoral program.
————
Emma Kauffman is one of 449 seniors to earn a degree from Grove City College on May 16. Kauffman earned a bachelor of arts degree in sociology and Spanish. She is from Biglerville.
Grove City College, www.gcc.edu, is a highly-ranked, nationally-recognized private liberal arts and sciences college that equips students to pursue their unique callings through an academically excellent and Christ-centered learning and living experience distinguished by a commitment to affordability and promotion of the Christian worldview, the foundations of a free society and the love of neighbor.
