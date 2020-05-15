Autumn Kendall was honored by the Fairfield Lions Club as the Student of the Month for May.
Kendall is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kris Hagemeyer of Fairfield. During her high school career Kendall has been involved in the following school activities: Future Business Leaders of America (9-10); Newspaper Club (9); Book Club (9-12); spring musical (11-12); chorus (9-12); band (9); cheerleading (9-12); and volleyball (9).
Kendall has also been involved in activities outside of school: 4:12 Leadership Training Program which is a rigorous five-year training program through Camp Joy El in Greencastle. The goal is to train students on how to become strong Christian leaders preparing them for a life of service. She was also part of the National Aquarium Student Leadership Program and the National Aquarium Peer Mentor Program.
Kendall’s future plans are to attend Palm Beach Atlantic University to double major in marine biology and zoology and minor in Spanish.
Each month the Fairfield Lions Club honors a senior as the Lions’ Student of the Month. Students are nominated by the faculty and selected for demonstrating self-discipline, a commitment to health, respect for others, compassion, good judgment, responsibility, honesty, scholarship, trustworthiness and involvement.
