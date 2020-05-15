The annual award ceremony for the Gettysburg Area Dollars for Scholars will be online this year.
On May 20, DFS will host a combination of virtual commentary and pre-recorded videos to award more than $110,000 to high school seniors who reside in the Gettysburg Area School District. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. everyone can watch the event from home via YouTube. The video will be posted on the GASD YouTube channel and the DFS Facebook page.
Since 2004, Dollars for Scholars has given away $1 million to more than 700 students who are continuing their education. This year students won’t meet the donor onstage, but will connect before the awards night to record a brief summary of the scholarship and a thank-you from the student.
“Our goal is to find the right student and match them with the right scholarship to achieve the right outcome,” said Steven Heidecker, vice-president and coordinator of this year’s event. “The COVID-19 pandemic changes the situation, but not the impact.”
Gettysburg Area Dollars for Scholars provides scholarships to graduating seniors who live in the Gettysburg Area School District. The student must plan to attend an accredited post-secondary educational institution.
This includes trade and technical institutes, community and junior colleges, four-year colleges and universities. The scholarships will help students pursue careers in diesel mechanics, nursing, culinary arts, electronics, education, social work, broadcasting, biology, art, computer science, auto maintenance, graphic arts, engineering, and much more.
Anyone interested in funding a scholarship or volunteering with DFS should email gettysburgdfs@gmail.com or contact them via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/gettysburgdfs/.
