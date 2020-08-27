Hunterstown Ruritan Club presented scholarships to several local students early this summer. Above, club President Larry Blount is pictured with our 2020 scholarship recipients, from left, Jose Perez-Zetune, Blount, Jason Lookenbill who received the Glenn A. Zepp Memorial Scholarship, and Marisol Rivera. Below, are, from left, recipients Amber Smith, Blount and Mackenzie Christie.
