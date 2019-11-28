When the Fairfield High School Band takes the stage to play “Into the Crypt,” they’ll have the advantage of knowing just what composer Jeff Herwig had in mind when he wrote the piece.
Booby traps, flying arrows, and pools of gold are likely to be on the minds of the musicians on Thursday, Dec. 5, the night of the Winter Band Concert, which begins at 6:30 p.m. They’ll know exactly the imagery they’re hoping to conjure with their instruments thanks to a 30-minute conversation with Herwig. Calling from his classroom at Mercer Area High School, the director watched and listened to the Fairfield Band connecting via video chat.
“As a composer, it’s really cool to have my music performed while I’m still alive,” he said with a laugh. “As a director, I know how precious your rehearsal time is, so thank you for sharing it with me. I really appreciate it.”
Herwig recently won a composition award for his piece, “The Bridge,” in a contest held by the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association.
Fairfield High School Band Director Doug Conrad and Herwig met when they were directors from separates schools in northwestern Pennsylvania.
“In a few years I think you’ll hear of him as an up-and-coming composer published by major publishers,” Conrad said. “He even has compositions that are being performed by college ensembles.”
After a brief meet and greet, the band played through “Into the Crypt,” a piece Herwig published in May. Bobbing his head in tempo, the composer occasionally stopped to take notes while the Fairfield band did their best to honor his creation.
Herwig proved to be a gracious guest, praising the students for their performance while offering a few pointers. During a zippy moment featuring heavy, marcato hits, Herwig explained his thought process while asking students to jot light notes to modify the piece.
“This is meant to be a grave robber running through a tomb or pyramid,” he said. “He sets off one booby trap and there’s a chain reaction, so he’s ducking and dodging through arrows and things shooting through the air.”
The tempo eventually slows, the harsh, violent hits smooth out and melodic, royal chords are met with rolling percussion and flowing chimes. Herwig picked this moment to introduce a dated, but judging by the kids’ reactions, still topical cartoon to illustrate his visualization.
“At this point, I imagine Scrooge McDuck swimming through gold in a room full of treasure,” Herwig said. “Every dynamic and every little swell should not be as loud or as powerful.”
The peace doesn’t last long, though, as the adventurer must make his escape. The spooky, evil hits return as the long reaches its finish.
“That part is perfectly in time,” Herwig said, upon hearing the finish for a second time. “Every other group I’ve heard play this rushes through that part.”
Before the segment ended, the kids got an opportunity to ask broad questions about the life of a composer. Herwig first got the itch after college while arranging larger pieces for smaller bands missing some of the important instruments to make a piece sing.
Travis J. Weller, the director of music education at Messiah College, took Herwig under his wing and played one of Herwig’s pieces in concert.
Asked the first piece he ever wrote, Herwig laughed while skipping ahead to his successes.
“The first piece I’m not afraid to admit I wrote is called ‘Lost and Found,’” he said, adding Beaver Area High School, his alma mater, was premiered the piece.
Having strong, trustworthy mentors allowed Herwig to become the composer he is today, he said.
“Write early and often and reach out to your teachers for feedback on what you’re writing,” Helwig said. “My high school band director was awesome and listened to every bad piece I wrote in his music theory class. Other composers have given me feedback for free after I’ve reached out.”
Among the greatest struggles is composing for every instrument, Herwig said. The saxophonist can work with ease in the woodwind section, he said, but transcribing music for brass instruments took some time to master.
“It took a while to learn what ranges were appropriate for different grade levels,” he said. “For instance, I learned elementary band shouldn’t have anything higher than a C on the staff or kids’ cheeks start exploding.”
Herwig expressed gratitude for having the opportunity to listen to Fairfield’s band and others play his music, adding that the interpretation of others is what breathes life into the piece.
“Once you add the human element, it’s a completely different experience,” he said. “It shouldn’t be black and white. It should be full of expression. Every performance of this piece is different and it’s really cool to hear all the different interpretations.”
The Winter Band Concert is free to attend and will also be available to be streamed live on the school’s website, Conrad said.
