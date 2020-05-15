The Adams County Farm Bureau is offering two $1,000 college scholarships for the 2020-20201 academic year, according to a bureau release.
Application deadline is June 15.
Any student with a permanent residence of Adams County and whose parents, or themselves are members of the farm bureau, may apply if planning a career in the agricultural field, including agribusiness, ag science, ag engineer, horticulture, ag mechanics, forestry, food marketing, genetics, veterinary science, animal husbandry, ecology, animal science, farm management, land management, crop science, or livestock science.
Applicants must submit a transcript of their grades, an essay and two references.
Copies of the scholarship form and instructions are available at all Adams County school guidance offices.
Forms may be downloaded from the farm bureau’s website. www.Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.com/Adams County.
For more information, contact Deb Stock at 717-624-2592.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.