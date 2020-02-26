Words leave Dr. Shelly Lappi’s mouth as if they’re fluttering out of a bubble gun — friendly, fun and full of energy.
“Choose to be kind, be the best you that you can possibly be and hang around with people that make a better you,” she says, barely pausing to breathe as she speaks into the microphone in the Franklin Township Elementary School main office. “Above all else remember you are amazing, you are wonderful, you are important and you can do anything you set your mind to. Because you matter — so believe it — all day, every day!”
A teacher enters the office to catch the tail end of Lappi’s announcement and sighs, refreshed. The speech the Franklin Township principal delivers every morning is a better pick-me-up than a cup of coffee.
“These announcements are for the kids, but some days it feels like they’re really for me,” the teacher says.
Several teachers at Franklin Township have a little extra pep in their step since Lappi arrived on the scene. The enthusiasm has carried over to the students, putting the school in the crosshairs of the Division of Federal Programs, which designated the school a Title I Distinguished School in late January.
Lappi invited all of the staff, from teachers to custodial and cafeteria workers, to have their photo taken to commemorate the school’s acceptance of the achievement award on Thursday, Feb. 13.
“It’s a we thing,” she said. “I’m the spokesperson, but this is school-wide. Everybody plays a part in the qualitative piece, building relationships, having a positive culture and climate that contributes to the quantitative score at the end. That’s where my heart is in all of this.”
Schools with large concentrations of low-income students can receive Title I funding. The formula that identifies Title I Distinguished School is a bit complicated, but in most cases, the institution must either be in the top 5% of applicants in either academic achievement or academic growth in the two most recently completed school years.
Much simpler to determine is the reason for the recent infusion of school spirit at Franklin Township, at least according to the teachers.
“I would say Dr. Lappi. She created such a wonderful environment and has developed relationships with her teachers and between teachers and kids and their families,” said Marci Mitchell, Franklin Township kindergarten teacher. “Every teacher here is always searching for what’s best for kids and how to meet their needs. There’s a culture of a family atmosphere. We all support each other and there’s lots of collaboration.”
A 22-year educator, Lappi arrived at Franklin Township four years ago. She’d previously served 10 years as an assistant principal, the last four at the Gettysburg Area Middle School. She’s also taught third through fifth grades and worked as a speech pathologist.
She’s focused her mission on making sure every child has at least one adult they can trust in their environment, and eventually to trust themselves.
“It’s not our job to supplant the role of the parent, but to be the next best,” Lappi said. “We try to teach kids that they matter and realize their own worth first. Once they know they matter, then they can teach others that they matter too.”
Upon arrival at Franklin Township, Lappi introduced activities that have breathed life into the school, teachers said.
During monthly Soar Four assemblies, teachers honor their respective student of the month during a gathering of peers in the gymnasium. Soar is an acronym, one that fifth-grader Ryan Cunningham was proud to explain.
“S stands for safety — make safe choices. O stands for ownership — own your learning and your actions. A stands for attitude — always practice kindness. R stands for respect and responsibility — show respect and be responsible,” he said.
Franklin students earn plastic coins when they display an understanding of the school’s tenets. They then put the tokens into a jar that sits outside the main office. As the jar gets closer to being full, the school celebrates with milestone awards. Sometimes students get to wear creative outfits. The current incentive will allow students to select their seats during lunch for a short span.
Having worked at middle schools for a decade, Lappi crafts a highly popular fifth-grade farewell speech to students and their families in the hopes of preparing them for their next steps.
“I try to talk to the kids about being outstanding. It’s more important not to fit in, but for the right reasons,” she said. “We talk about how it’s important not to give into peer pressure and making choices that are safe and helpful.”
The encouragement of unique approaches to education allows teachers to play to their strengths while adopting strategies to keep kids interested in the classroom.
“I really like the teachers here,” said fifth-grader Kennedy Herring. “They’re really nice and help me learn a lot. My teacher, Mrs. (Amy) Masenheimer makes fun chants to help us remember how to find the mean in math.”
While games and incentives keep kids interested, the most important job Lappi is inspiring her staff. That can be more difficult when poverty enters the equation.
“You have to meet a student’s needs of being loved, wanted and fed before they can perform academically,” said Mitchell. “Shelly helps to foster that.”
Fifth-grade teacher Forrest Haffey began working at the school the same year Lappi transferred from the middle school. He was immediately impressed.
“Any meeting we have or any data we look at, everything has a purpose and it’s always student-focused,” he said. “At Franklin Elementary we say that every Eagle soars. It really is the truth. We lift one another up to be successful and it’s all for the kids.
Haffey said he came from an impoverished home and could relate in some ways to the difficulties some of his students faced. Despite his family’s troubles, he said he was fortunate to come home to a loving family. He uses the population’s struggles as motivation to give students the tools they will need to succeed.
“When I think of students who have a lot of challenges at home, love is the first thing they need,” he said. “You’ll see it, the kids want hugs, the kids love high fives and then they’re smiling. Once they’re comfortable, this becomes their home.”
Though teachers give credit to Lappi for the positive transformation at Franklin Township, the principal wouldn’t hear it, continuing instead to heap praise on her staff.
“I don’t have to do this every day. I get to do this every day and I don’t take a second of it for granted,” she said. “The people I work with have made me a better person and a better principal.”
