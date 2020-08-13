More than 200 Lebanon Valley College (LVC) student-athletes have been named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s (MAC) Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll, according to an LVC release.
The academic honor roll is comprised of student-athletes who compete in a varsity-level sport and registered a term/semester GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) or higher.
Included are local students:
• Isaac Dimisa of New Oxford, a graduate of New Oxford High School, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in exercise science and is a member of the men’s swimming team.
• Gabriel Dimisa of New Oxford, a graduate of New Oxford High School, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in physics and is a member of the men’s swimming team.
• Olivia Faloon of Gettysburg, a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School, who received a bachelor of science in psychology and is a member of the women’s indoor/outdoor track and field team.
• Daelyn Stabler of Abbottstown, a graduate of New Oxford High School, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in biology and is a member of the women’s basketball team.
