During the 2019-2020 academic year, the nonprofit Education Foundation awarded more $243,000 to 288 Central Penn College students, which included several Adams County scholars.
The Central Penn College Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose sole mission is to raise funds to support Central Penn College students through scholarships, according to a release from the college.
Since being founded in 2004, the Education Foundation has distributed more than $2 million in scholarships to over 2,300 students.
Scholarships from Central Penn College’s Education Foundation went to:
• Theodore Kreitz, of East Berlin, was awarded the Charles “T” Jones Leadership Library Endowed Scholarship.
• Paige Lambert, of East Berlin, was awarded the Craiger C. Parker “Rock Steady” Scholarship.
• Elsy Rangel, of East Berlin, was awarded the The Rice Family Foundation Scholarship.
• Katie Smyers, of Gardners, was awarded the Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship.
• Shannon Iles, of Littlestown, was awarded the Linda ‘78 & Todd Milano “Keep Smiling” Legacy Scholarship.
• Lorena Zepeda, of Littlestown, was awarded the The Rice Family Foundation Scholarship.
• Michelle Noel, of McSherrystown, was awarded the James and Tamara Hepfer Endowed Scholarship.
