Two Gettysburg people were among nearly 200 students from Bloomsburg University who recently completed academic internships during the 2019 fall and winter sessions, according to a release from the school.
Shantel Buchholz from Gettysburg is working toward a bachelor's degree in social work and completed an academic internship with Abraxas Youth Center.
Tyler Konstalid from Gettysburg is working toward a bachelor of applied science in technical leadership and completed an academic internship with Gettysburg College.
A for-credit, academic internship must meet certain requirements set by academic departments and includes a formal agreement between the university and the internship site, according to the Bloomsburg University release. Students work with a site supervisor and faculty advisor throughout the internship, gaining hands-on learning and practical experience for their future career.
The National Association of Colleges & Employers (NACE) reported in 2016 that 72.2 percent of paid interns with private, for-profit companies received a job offer, while only 36 percent of students with no internship experience did so.
Bloomsburg University has established relationships with more than 2,000 companies across the United States, such as JP Morgan Chase & Co., Comcast, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), The Department of Homeland Security, FBI, Verizon, and the Walt Disney Company.
Internships are part of a comprehensive effort at Bloomsburg University to equip every Husky with practical, meaningful experiences and alumni and employer connections, both on campus and in the field, so they are prepared to impact their community and the workplace upon graduation. This commitment to student success is known as Professional U.
