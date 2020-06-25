A Biglerville High School graduate has made more than 800 face shields and distributed them to organizations in the community.
“It’s important to me to ensure that those working on the front line of this world-wide pandemic stay safe,” said Jake Grim, who is studying business administration at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College.
When the coronavirus pandemic began affecting day-to-day life, Grim wondered what he might do to make a difference, according to a HACC news release.
After hearing in the news that General Motors had started making face shields, Grim thought he might do the same, he said in a video on the HACC website.
He reached out to Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services and found the organization was experiencing a shortage, according to the release.
“The most difficult challenge for me was obtaining the required materials to assemble the face shields. I spoke with 15 different companies across the United States to get foam and plastic,” according to the release.
As the pandemic required a transition to remote learning, “HACC stepped up to the plate. I am impressed with how well they’ve done,” Grim said.
“HACC is proud of Grim’s selfless work to help his fellow community members. We are proud to call him a HACC Hawk,” according to the release.
