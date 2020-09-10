Millersville University received the 2020 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from “INSIGHT Into Diversity” magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education, according to a release from Janet Kacskos, director of communications for the university.
This is the ninth consecutive year Millersville has been a recipient of a HEED Award. Millersville is the only Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education university to receive the honor.
“Inclusion is one of our six core values,” said Dr. Daniel Wubah, president of Millersville University. “Inclusion motivates us to create a campus environment where differences can be expressed and respectfully heard, and where every individual experiences a sense of belonging. This award is a testament to our commitment to provide a superlative education in a vibrant community.”
In the past year, Millersville appointed a chief diversity officer, Dr. Felicia Brown-Haywood. The Office of Diversity and Social Justice advances Millersville University’s commitment to social justice, inclusive excellence and numerical, intellectual and interactional diversity by serving as an integral component of the Office of the President, according to the release.
In addition, the university formed an Inclusive Community Report Team and instituted a form for the campus community to use. The team shares the university’s commitment to a culturally diverse and inclusive environment. The Inclusive Community Report Form is for students, faculty, and staff to report any act of bias.
“This is such great news,” said Brown-Haywood. “Hundreds of schools applied for the HEED Awards and to be selected with only 90 other universities is a great honor. Especially at such a time where racism is being so heavily challenged, while universities are striving to become more inclusive and exhibit how they are combating institutional discrimination. It truly is a testament to the work we do at MU.”
As a recipient, a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, Millersville will be featured, along with 90 other recipients, in the November 2020 issue of the magazine.
“The HEED Award process consists of a comprehensive and rigorous application that includes questions relating to the recruitment and retention of students and employees — and best practices for both — continued leadership support for diversity, and other aspects of campus diversity and inclusion,” said Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of “INSIGHT Into Diversity” magazine. “We take a detailed approach to reviewing each application in deciding who will be named a HEED Award recipient. Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being done every day across their campus.”
