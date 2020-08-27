Several students from Adams County were amongst the graduates from Indiana University of Pennsylvania this spring.
They are:
East Berlin: Renee Elizabeth Raymond, master of arts in student affairs in higher education.
Fairfield: Madison Nicole Macharsky, B.S. in physical education and sport/sport administration.
Gettysburg: Dominiche Lamar Allen-Griffin, B.S. in physical education and sport; Matthew Kyle Cellucci, B.A. in economics; Benjamin Adam Dudash, B.A. in criminology; Samantha Maria Giovacchini, B.S. in communications media/media marketing; Caroline Krishan, master of arts in human resources and employment relations; Hope Mae E. Tosten, B.S.Ed. in family and consumer sciences education; Sophia Teresa Walden, B.A. in psychology; Elyssa Renee West, B.S. in human development and family science; Michaela Danielle West, B.A. in sociology.
Orrtanna: Jordan Rashaan Turner, B.S. in biology.
————
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the nearly 1,100 students who received their academic degrees on Aug. 8, in a virtual ceremony. Numerous Adams County residents were amongst the graduates.
The overall grade point average necessary for honors distinction is: cum laude (with distinction) 3.5 — 3.74 overall average; magna cum laude (with great distinction) 3.75 — 3.94 overall average; and summa cum laude (with highest distinction) 3.95 — 4.0 overall average.
Caitlynn Albright, of Littlestown, graduated with a degree in supply chain management.
Lindsey Boutin, of Fairfield, graduated cum laude with a degree in digital forensics.
Ashlyn Burkholder, of Gettysburg, graduated magna cum laude with a degree in communication studies.
Alaina Dorans, of Gettysburg, graduated magna cum laude with a degree in early child education.
Aleigha Fuhrman, of Mcsherrystown, , graduated cum laude with a degree in business administration, info and technology.
Tyler Konstalid, of Gettysburg, graduated with a degree in technical leadership.
Andrew Millner, of New Oxford, graduated with a degree in supply chain management.
Michael Moore, of Fairfield, graduated with a degree in digital forensics.
Gabrielle Saghy, of Gettysburg, graduated with a degree in political science.
Kelsey Weaver, of East Berlin, graduated summa cum laude with a degree in cass communication.
Bloomsburg University is one of 14 universities in Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education. The university serves approximately 8,200 students, offering comprehensive programs of study in the colleges of Education, Business, Liberal Arts and Science and Technology.
