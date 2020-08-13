Many area students were recently recognized for their academic achievements by attaining dean’s list status for the spring semester at their respective colleges.
Jeremy Allinger is one of the 738 students who made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Shenandoah University. Students must attain a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.50 to be recognized for the honor. Allinger hails from Gettysburg.
————
Lance Schneider of Fairfield and Alicia Mackle of Gettysburg were name to the James Madison University dean’s list for the spring semester. Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899.
————
Ben Richey of East Berlin and Becca Moyer of Fairfield were named to the dean’s list of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the spring semester.
————
Julianna Malesky of Biglerville has been named to the University of Delaware dean’s List for the spring semester. To meet eligibility requirements for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.
————
Mia Riggle, Rachel Topper and Michael Yannetti were named to the spring semester dean’s list at High Point University by maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher.
————
Shannon Colvin of Biglerville and Brady Repasky of Gettysburg were named to the University of Alabama dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above for the spring semester.
————
McDaniel College announced its spring dean’s list, recognizing full-time undergraduate students for outstanding academic achievement, including: Connor Weikert of Gettysburg with high honors; Jonathan Lingg of Littlestown with honors; Ashley Deal of Littlestown, highest honors; Peyton Fair of New Oxford, highest honors; Allisa Baker of Fairfield, high honors; Sarah Price of Gettysburg, highest honors; Gillian Scott of Littlestown, highest honors; and Lindsay Newton of Gettysburg, highest honors. Highest honors are earned for a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher; high honors for a grade point average of 3.70-3.89; and honors for a 3.50-3.69 grade point average.
————
Zoe Wildasin of East Berlin is one of nearly 500 students to make the president’s list at Shenandoah University for the spring semester. Students who have achieved this prestigious academic recognition attained a grade point average of at least 3.90.
————
Aurora University named Rosalina Plaza of Aspers to the spring semester dean’s list. Plaza is a freshman majoring in pre-social work. The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher.
————
Benedictine College has recognized students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester. Lisa Zumbrum of New Oxford was recently named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. Full-time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the dean’s list.
————
Katherine Gregory of Gettysburg excelled during the spring semester, achieving a grade point average of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the dean’s list at Hofstra University.
————
The following students were named to the Central Penn College dean’s list for the spring term: Adam Forsythe of Littlestown majoring in business administration; Thalia Garcia-Amaya, Gettysburg, majoring in occupational therapy assistant; Sarah Howe, Gettysburg, majoring in business administration; Shannon Iles, Littlestown, majoring in business administration; Theodore Kreitz, East Berlin, majoring in homeland security management; Cecilia Lua, York Spring, majoring in occupational therapy assistant; Michelle Noel, McSherrystown, majoring in business administration; Elsy Rangel, East Berlin, majoring in business administration; Keeley Retchloff, Gettysburg, majoring in business administration; Stacey Rife, McSherrystown, majoring in healthcare management; Sandy Robinette of Gettysburg, majoring in business administration; Jeremy Sanders, Aspers, majoring in information technology; Tiffany Slonaker, Gettysburg, majoring in occupational therapy assistant; and Lorena Zepeda, Littlestown, majoring in criminal justice administration. To qualify for the designation, an undergraduate student must carry six or more credits and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or better for the term.
————
Kaitlin Williams of New Oxford, a biology student, and Nathaniel Remington of Gettysburg, a neuroscience student, were named to the spring dean’s list at University of the Sciences. Selection for this award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a “C” and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4.
————
Elizabeth Knouse of Biglerville was named to the spring dean’s list at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the dean’s list.
————
The following local college students were among the over 850 students were named to Alvernia University’s dean’s list for the spring semester: Hannah Gardner of Gettysburg, who is studying occupational therapy; Hunter Martin of Gettysburg, who is studying finance; and Elise Pryor of Fairfield, who is studying occupational therapy.
————
Mackenzie Russell of Littlestown and Brianna Ditzler of McSherrystown were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland. In order to qualify for the dean’s list at Loyola, a student must achieve a minimum QPA of at least 3.500 for the term, provided that, in the term they have successfully completed courses totaling a minimum of 15 credits.
————
Madelynn B Moodie of Gettysburg was named to the dean’s list at Edinboro University for the spring semester. In order to attain this highly regarded academic honor, students must maintain a quality point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.
