Local students were amongst those whoe earned undergraduate degrees at Albright College this spring.
Although an in-person commencement ceremony is planned for a later date, the college celebrated the Class of 2020 with a live degree conferral May 17, which was followed by a virtual cap toss across social media.
Local graduates include:
• Miriam Carrillo-Rico of Gettysburg. A graduate of Gettysburg Area Senior High School, Carrillo-Rico studied business administration and Spanish , earning a bachelor of science degree.
• Natalie Giselle Lua Lepiz of Gettysburg. A graduate of Gettysburg Area Senior High School, Lua Lepiz studied communications: journalism and Spanish, earning a bachelor of arts degree.
• Jayne Noel Bertram of New Oxford. A graduate of New Oxford High School, Bertram studied biology with a minor in evolutionary studies, earning a bachelor of science degree.
Founded in 1856, Albright College is a diverse community of learners cultivating integrity, curiosity, connection and resilience. The college’s flexible curriculum encourages students to combine and cross majors to create individualized academic programs.
Close faculty mentorship and numerous experiential learning options create opportunities for Albright graduates to exceed their own expectations.
Located in Reading, Pa., Albright enrolls more than 1,800 full-time undergraduates and 700 adult learners and graduate students.
