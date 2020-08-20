HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, named 2,184 part-time students to the dean’s list. The part-time dean’s list recognizes eligible part-time students who have achieved the academic distinction of 3.25 GPA or higher in college-level classes, have completed minimum of 12 college-level credits during the year and have not been full-time in either the fall or spring terms.
Abbottstown: Yasmine N. Al Sultan, Stephanie R. Gardner,,Angela S. Riley, Maria A. Robinson. Aspers: Sophia L. Gray,,Amanda C. Hemler, Ashley L. Newlin, Elana M. Witherow, Vladimir Fromml.
Biglerville: Autumn N. Miller, Lexy J. Seymore, Alison Diaz, Paola Valencia.
East Berlin: Cameron A. Campana, Benjamin P. Egenrieder, Logan H. Elder, Alexa T. Groft, Tayler A. Jones, Tyler S. Reinert, Cortney K. Rowland, Emily Dennis, Lydia Emrich, Kayla Pyles.
Fairfield: Carol A. Dyke, Apryl D. Flohr, Sue A. Gray, Bethany M. Hummel, Catherine N. Jensen, Chloe D. Knill, Helaina B. LeGrand, Emily G. Longenecker, Monica L. Lopes, Kierdyn M. Ott, Karen L. Pennington, Jessica N. Smith, Violet L. Uphold, Clarissa D. Wheeler, Roxanne V. Whitaker, Jana Biser, George Powell.
Gardners: Rebecca L. Asper, Brandon M. Heller, Jadeyn A. Henry, Megan E. Smith.
Gettysburg: Taminder K. Boparai, Patricia C. Buxton, Henry K. Carter, Richard W. Clements, Katherine A. Crandall, Katie M. Dutrow, Maggie A. Dutrow, Laura A. Felton, Joy O. Firme, Thalia B. Garcia-Amaya, Nicole D. Hardy, Aimee K. Hessler, Evan W. Keyser, Teresa D. Lampe, Justin S. Manahan, Madeline O. Martinez
Rhonda C. Mathis, Elizabeth I. McAlexander, Madiamba J. Odila, Alexis T. Reiter, Fallon M. Rhodes, Joshua A. Ryan, Ali M. Shadle, Ross J. Spangler, Brittney N. Stevens, Joshua F. Topper, Hannah M. Waybright, Julia L. Williams, Victoria A. Yeager, Nolan Grieve Monica Schafer
Littlestown: Taylor N. Amoss, Colleen N. Armstrong, Antonia W. Bell, Amanda E. Branning, Francis S. Brenneman, Emily R. Chilcoat, Bryan A. Deal, Ryan S. Livingston, Kathleen A. Lucy, Kathryn E. Patterson, Shannon R. Pownall, Courtney A. Price, Rebekah E. Taylor, Levi M. Wilhide
McSherrystown: Amanda N. Caples, Danielle T. Hoshall, Mohamed M. Khalil, Cody A. Klinedinst, Sarah M. Klunk, Jonah P. Lacks, Matthew B. Maurer, Natasha M. Naugle, Rebecca K. Nevells, Amanda C. Pugh, Brittany A. Reaver, Olivia M. Sears, Lauren M. Watson, Ashlyn Potts.
New Oxford: Melissa R. Addis, Timothy W. Baublitz, Meghan N. Blades, Alyssa K. Carrillo, Mirella Madrigal Cervantes, Sierra J. Clabaugh, Laura E. Garcia, Troy A. Hawkins, Amber L. Henry, Ashley A. Kramer, Katelyn A. Poff, Erica M. Serafino, Tara L. Taylor, Cheryl L. Toal, Joshua M. Torres, Maria Cassatt, Janeli Lua, Michael Serafino.
Orrtanna: Rebecca A. Crouse, Erika K. Fetter, Sean M. Hosterman, Emma Amin, Lauren Harman.
York Springs: Logan A. Boal, Heather E. Hileman, Derrick J. Miller, Melaina C. Shoop, Makayla Schuhart.
