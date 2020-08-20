The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) would like to remind motorists that school will be back in session in the coming weeks.
Motorists have not seen school buses on the road since March. The state police are trying to make sure people are on the lookout for buses, active school zones as well as children along the routes, according a PSP news release.
The local state police, Troop H, plan a Back to School Safety Week Aug. 31 through Sept. 4, according to the release.
It is imperative, according to a PSP, motorists know their responsibilities during the school year:
• Avoid distractions and slow down. Children may be standing at bus stops or walking to school. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination.
• Flashing amber lights on a bus indicates “caution.” Be aware that children can be on either side of the road. Slow down and be prepared to stop.
• When you meet, overtake, or approach an intersection with a stopped school bus with red signals flashing and stop arm extended, you must stop. The only exception is if you are traveling in an opposing lane with a clearly divided physical median or barrier between you and the bus.
• Do not move your vehicle until the bus’s red signals have stopped, the stop sign is withdrawn and all children have reached a safe location.
• Obey all school zone signs and speed limits. Motorist are required to slow down to the posted 15 mph in posted school zones.
The Pennsylvania State Police will have a strong presence on the road and in school zones in the upcoming weeks and throughout the school year, according to the release.
Traffic violations will be strictly enforced. Safety is the ultimate goal for not just students, but for everybody on the road, the release reads.
