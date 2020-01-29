The world is full of creative yet trivial inventions. Bermudian Springs Greg Kline asks his students to consider how their work can change the world.
Seniors Ryan Hart and Noah Racioppa have risen to the challenge, developing four puzzles that help those with mental disabilities improve cognitive brain function.
“The work needs to have true meaning behind it,” Kline said. “I want it to be something that creates discussion and resolves a real-world, crucial issue.”
The teaching aid is so effective that Hart and Racioppa will have a chance to present their invention, along with five to ten other teams in the PA Invention Convention design competition Tuesday, Feb. 25.
To qualify for the event, the boys prepared a three-minute video that presents their design and its intended use. Every year, roughly 10 percent of online applicants are invited to the PETE&C 2020 Conference at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Kline said. For the third year in a row, Bermudian students have advanced to the statewide competition.
Kline has been teaching product innovation and design, along with two prerequisite courses for seven years. The curriculum has continued to evolve along with the technology and learning styles of students.
“All of our courses are geared in a way that stimulates creative problem solving and critical thinking,” Kline said. “The technology and what they do with the design process, those are the tools I’m using to teach problem-solving skills. That’s what students will need in the real world, whether they become an engineer or not.”
Enrolled in Kline’s high-level class last year, Hart and Racioppa were tasked with designing “a modular toy that aids in cognitive development,” Kline said. Excited by the result, they returned for an independent study in their senior year, ready to improve upon the product.
Before allowing them to continue, Kline questioned the boys about their intentions. How would they leave an impact on the world?
Since September, the boys have geared their puzzles toward those with mental handicaps such as autism, dyslexia and ADHD, among others. A scout leader who works with the mentally disabled helped inspire the project, Racioppa said.
“It’s important for them to have something interactive to do, but they can also have fun,” Racioppa said. “They’re just like any of us, excited when they achieve something difficult.”
The boys designed four different types of puzzles using a computer program, then brought them to life using 3D printers.
Hart designed a slide block puzzle, which requires the user to move colored pieces on a grid to match a specific pattern. He also developed a magnetized jigsaw puzzle that helps elongate attention span, he said.
Racioppa’s spindle puzzle and turntable puzzle each work fine motor skills, requiring the user to grasp a handle and twist it in different directions. The handles vary in size and the mechanisms within differ in a way that require unique hand movements and use of different muscle groups to solve, Racioppa said.
Each of the pieces are large enough for a child to use without concern of injury. The colors of the pieces were chosen after careful research.
“People with ADHD respond better to blues and greens,” Racioppa said.
Countless hours went into designing and constructing the puzzles. Though the pieces were designed with precision, changes in temperature made some of the plastic expand so that pieces fit too snuggly. Some were easily fixed with sandpaper or a sharp knife, others needed to be reprinted, Hart said.
“Everything works fine on (the computer program), but when you actually print it out, you find issues,” he said. “It gets complicated with all the moving parts.”
The weekend before their class presentation, the boys worked into the wee hours of the night on back-to-back days to finish. Regardless, they were grateful to have modern technology available.
“Without a 3D printer, this product would have been difficult to design, based on all the tiny, minute things we had to do,” he said. “If we were to make it from a block of wood, for our scale, it would be impossible.”
The boys kept an engineering notebook to document their trials. Some pages are filled with meticulous measurements of three-dimensional structures. Others are scattered with doodles and scribbles. The books will eventually be used as presentation tools during competition, Kline said.
Bermudian students have been successful in the past. Two years ago, Deanna Boyer took first place in the state for the “penguin pod,” a containment device for personal items that eliminates the need for multiple bins while going through airport security.
Last year Peyton Rohrbaugh and Derek Benzel made the finals with a product that reworked the way items are purchased online and delivered. Unfortunately, they were unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict.
Kline believes creating impactful, thoughtful products has been the key to the school’s success in competition.
“Everything, no matter how simple, can be redesigned or improved,” he said. “We look at it, and critique everything we see at a deeper level.”
