The Upper Adams Lions Club recently recognized Biglerville High School (BHS) students.
The club’s Music Student of the Third Quarter was awarded to senior Hannah Woodward, who was a member of the school’s concert band, jazz band, county band , chorus, select chorus, and county chorus. Woodward was the sole trombone player in the band and was the senior leader of the trombone section of the jazz band. Woodward plans to attend Wilson College where she will play soccer. She is the daughter of Bill and Leslie Woodward.
Josh Horner was awarded the organizations Vo Ag/Tech Student of the Third Quarter. Horner graduated from BHS excelling in both visual communications and exploring technology courses. Horner’s ability to communicate effectively and collaborate with his peers will help guide him successively in future years. He is the son of Troy and Danielle Horner.
The Lions Club Athlete of the Third Quarter award was presented to Sarah Hardy, the daughter of Jodi and Kevin Hardy. Hardy has been a competitive swimmer both locally and nationally. She was a member of the elite USA Swimming Sharks National Team. She was a member of the BHS field hockey team and competed in track and field events. Hardy plans to pursue a degree in marine environmental science. She accepted an appointment to the United Coast Guard Academy Scholars Program.
Colin Burke, a BHS senior, was presented the club’s Academic Student of the Third Quarter award. Burke is the son of Julia and Kevin Burke. Burke has demonstrated high level skills in conscientiousness, intelligence, and is interested in philosophical discussions. His maturity and respect for others has earned him respect from both teachers and peers. He is a team player, participating in football, basketball, and track.
