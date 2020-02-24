Age: 22
Lives: Fairfield
From: Barlow
Educated at: Fairfield Area High School (Class of 2015), HACC
Family: Adam T. Brown, Tracie Brown, and Shania Brown
Job: Print, Design, & Frame Specialist at Gettysburg Print & Frame
Job’s reward: Express creativity and problem solving
Job’s frustrations: Lining paper to print, bubbled lamination, crooked cuts, broken glass and frames, overall when technology does not cooperate
First job was: Sales Associate for New Balance
Favorite food: Creamed Chipped Beef Gravy
Pets: A goldfish named Spooky
Hobbies: Mowing lawn, drawing, building models, crafting, hunting
Pet peeves: Unorganized files on the computer
Collects: NASCAR Memorabilia, TY Beanies, Legos
Best friend: I have several, so it is hard to name just one
Would like to have witnessed what event in history? Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
Event that changed your life: Almost losing both parents within three months of each other
Your scariest moment: Blacking out at a friend’s house
Your first memory: Tripping over a block that I refused to pick up, falling and hitting my chin on the coffee table which I in turn bit my tongue.
Trait inherited from parents: Stubbornness
Piece of advice that you live by: Love yourself for who you are, regardless of what other people think.
Who needs a hug? Everyone. Kindness can change anyone’s day.
Favorite reading/author: “The Giver”
Favorite spot on earth: Any place with a beach or woods
Website you visit most: Google or Facebook
Would like concert tickets to see: Sir Elton John
One bad habit: Biting Fingernails
3 items on your bucket list: Tour Europe, ziplining, riding in a helicopter
Five minutes with: Sir Elton John or Ellen DeGeneres
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? Wood Carving
What would people find surprising about you? I can be calm and collected but can blow up in an instant if I am under too much pressure.
What would make this world a better place? Equality
