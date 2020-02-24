Camery Brown
Buy Now

Brown

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Age: 22

Lives: Fairfield

From: Barlow

Educated at: Fairfield Area High School (Class of 2015), HACC

Family: Adam T. Brown, Tracie Brown, and Shania Brown

Job: Print, Design, & Frame Specialist at Gettysburg Print & Frame

Job’s reward: Express creativity and problem solving

Job’s frustrations: Lining paper to print, bubbled lamination, crooked cuts, broken glass and frames, overall when technology does not cooperate

First job was: Sales Associate for New Balance

Favorite food: Creamed Chipped Beef Gravy

Pets: A goldfish named Spooky

Hobbies: Mowing lawn, drawing, building models, crafting, hunting

Pet peeves: Unorganized files on the computer

Collects: NASCAR Memorabilia, TY Beanies, Legos

Best friend: I have several, so it is hard to name just one

Would like to have witnessed what event in history? Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Event that changed your life: Almost losing both parents within three months of each other

Your scariest moment: Blacking out at a friend’s house

Your first memory: Tripping over a block that I refused to pick up, falling and hitting my chin on the coffee table which I in turn bit my tongue.

Trait inherited from parents: Stubbornness

Piece of advice that you live by: Love yourself for who you are, regardless of what other people think.

Who needs a hug? Everyone. Kindness can change anyone’s day.

Favorite reading/author: “The Giver”

Favorite spot on earth: Any place with a beach or woods

Website you visit most: Google or Facebook

Would like concert tickets to see: Sir Elton John

One bad habit: Biting Fingernails

3 items on your bucket list: Tour Europe, ziplining, riding in a helicopter

Five minutes with: Sir Elton John or Ellen DeGeneres

What skill or lesson would you like to learn? Wood Carving

What would people find surprising about you? I can be calm and collected but can blow up in an instant if I am under too much pressure.

What would make this world a better place? Equality

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.