Age: I am 36 years young
Lives: Gettysburg
From: Biglerville
Educated at: Graduated from Biglerville High School in 2002, attended HACC Gettysburg two years
Family: Husband, Lance Shultz; son, Shayde Carter Shultz who is 12 years old
Job: Gettysburg Family Practice, lead phlebotomist; Color Street nail supplier
Job’s reward: Gettysburg Family Practice, my patients love me just as much as I love them (like having a bunch of extra grandparents); Color Street just makes me happy because it works its magic. lt is a lnsta Smile!!!
Job’s frustrations: Insurance companies dictating health care!
Very first job was: Gettysburg Walmart
Favorite food: I love blue crabs, Nanny Lutchie’s beef vegetable soup, Aunt Sal’s Chocolate Chip Cookies!
Pets: We have a female pit bull named Skye! She is 2.5 and way more than just a dog, she is part of our family and spoiled is an understatement!
Hero: My Pappy Thompson; I miss him way too much!
Hobbies: Being a football mom! In case you didn’t know #3, that’s my baby! I absolutely love being at every Gettysburg Midget Football game cheering on my forever most valuable player.
Pet peeves: I do not like lies or lazy people!
Collects: Diamonds, shoes, and Color Street!
Best friend: My mama!
Event that changed your life: July 24 2007! Shayde’s birthday! Best life change ever!
Your scariest moment: The day my dad was diagnosed with cancer, April 30, 2012
Your first memory: Tractor rides with my Pappy Thompson!
Trait inherited from parents: I am a great mix of my parents! I look more like my Mom the older I get but would say I always acted more like my Dad, lol. .. sorry Mom!
Piece of advice that you live by: Always stay true to yourself! Hard work pays off!
Who needs a hug? My Gettysburg Family Practice patients get lots of hugs from me!
Favorite spot on earth: My favorite place on earth is with my family! I love when my Aunt Aimee and Mom tell us “kids” get your family packed we are taking a road trip! Rydor don’t forget them boots, lol!! The laughs are endless and the memories last a life time!
Website you visit most: Facebook and Color Street
Would like concert tickets to see: Pearl Jam 100% ... No not for me! My husband Lance has been wanting to see them at least the last 20 years that we have been together!
One bad habit: Care too much about things I cannot control
3 items on your bucket list: Trip to Vegas, I love casinos; win the lottery; just be happy and live my best life
Five minutes with: I would give anything to have just five more minutes with my dad! I miss him more than very much!
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? I would love to take a pottery class one day!
What would people find surprising about you? I own a Harley Davidson.
What would make this world a better place? Stop the hate, love one another!
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? Shayde getting M.V.P. of not only the Super Bowl he played in but the league too!
How would you like to be remembered? For being a honest good person who enjoyed her ride!
