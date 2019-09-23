Age: 56
Lives: New Oxford
From: Phoenix, Arizona
Educated at: University of Phoenix
Family: Husband Jeff and our blended family- seven children and 10 grandchildren
Job: Executive Director, Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center
Job’s reward: Being a resource for kids and families when they need us.
Job’s frustrations: I wish we lived in a world where we didn’t need children’s advocacy centers- that children weren’t being abused.
Very first job was: At a donut shop. I got fired because of a practical joke- I overfilled the jelly donuts so that they fell apart when you picked them up!
Favorite food: Anything vegetable
Pets: My dog Kelly. And this summer there’s a really cool-looking spider living in a planter on my back patio, I check on it every day.
Hero: That’s a tough one- probably my husband, because he puts up with me every day and I can be “a lot”.
Hobbies: Gardening, hiking, cooking, reading a good book
Pet peeves: Mean people- can’t we all just be nice and speak kindly to each other?
What would make this world a better place? If all the mean people would move to one place and just stay there until they learn to be nice.
Collects: Too much of everything, according to my husband. But I am not a hoarder, I promise!
Best friend: My sister Donna
Would like to have witnessed what event in history? That’s a tough question. I like reading about history- but don’t have a favorite time period or event.
Event that changed your life: Becoming a parent, when I realized that this tiny person was depending on me…
Your scariest moment: The first time I tried skydiving!
Your first memory: I was about 2 ½, at my grandparent’s farm, walking in the woods with my grandmother Ruth. We were hunting for wild strawberries.
Trait inherited from parents: Being willing to work hard for what’s important to me
Piece of advice that you live by: “Adversity doesn’t define your character, it reveals it.”
Who needs a hug? Everybody needs a hug. But being an advocate for personal safety awareness, I suggest that you ASK FIRST!
Favorite reading/author: Anything written by Barbara Kingsolver
Favorite spot on earth: Bali, Indonesia or Sedona, AZ
Website you visit most: Our CAC’s: www.kidsagaincac.org
Would like concert tickets to see: Hmmm. Billy Eilish-I would go with my granddaughter Maya, or to see my twin sons, Matt and Jon, in concert. Their band is The Fifth Element.
One bad habit: Cookies!
3 items on your bucket list: 1. Visiting the Amazon (before it’s gone forever!), 2. Hiking the entire Appalachian Trail, 3. Taking my entire family on vacation to Italy or Greece (I am saving up for that!)
Five minutes with: Thomas Jefferson or Marion Wright Edelman, founder of the Children’s Defense Fund
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? To play the guitar
What would people find surprising about you? That I am an introvert.
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? That all my school age grandkids had a terrific first day of school.
How would you like to be remembered? That I was kind and I always tried my best.
