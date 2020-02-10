Age: 51
Lives: Gettysburg, Cumberland Township
From: I was born in Buffalo, New York but I consider my home town Plainsboro, N.J.
Educated at: College of William and Mary for undergrad, Va-Md Regional College of Veterinary Medicine (Virginia Tech) for Veterinary School
Family: Scott Waybrant, husband; three step-daughters: Jessica, Melissa and Rebekah; four furry kids — Boomer, Bugsy and GoGo (cats) and foster cat, Pipsqueak. We recently said goodbye to our dog, Taz.
Job: Feline Veterinarian at Frederick Cat Vet, Relief veterinarian at local veterinary hospitals; founder and project coordinator for Adams County Community Cats Trap, Neuter and Release (TNR) team
Job’s Reward: Many! 1. I meet many fascinating animal loving people every day 2. Animal therapy is a perk 3. Mentally challenging — everyday brings new mysteries to solve and opportunities to learn
Job’s frustrations: Time restrictions- I would love to spend more time getting to know my patient and client and delving more into the situation at hand . Luckily, Frederick Cat Vet is designed to allow more time per kitty.
Very first job: I worked at Bambergers Department Store, which is now Macy’s
Favorite food: Spicy, ethnic food
Hero: Professional Hero: Dr. Julie Levy, professor of shelter medicine at University of Fla., founder of Operation Catnip and Co-founder of Maddie’s Shelter Medicine Program
Personal heros: My parents both have suffered strokes leaving them with different manifestations of Aphasia. They have overcome obstacles working as an amazing team and have not only inspired me and my sisters, but also people facing the similar challenges
Hobbies: Spending time at the YWCA especially in Zumba classes or with the Wednesday night spin gang. I also enjoy running, swimming and an occasional bike ride or hike.
Pet Peeves: 1. Refusal to question the status quo when inequity is present or the bottom line is nonsensical 2. Angry drivers
You collect: Donations for community cats!!! If you have donations of cat food, shelter building supplies (or even monetary donations) for the Adams County Community Cats please email lwolkind@adamscountyspca.net
Best Friend: My husband, Scott Waybrant
Would have liked to have witnessed what event in history: My great grandmother, Eva, coming to Ellis Island
Event that changed your life: My mothers stroke (which she survived)
Scariest moment: My mother’s stroke
First memory: My father playing the guitar and singing. Some favorites were: “If I had a hammer” by Peter Paul and Mary and “This Land is Your Land” by Woodie Guthrie. He even wrote a lullaby.
Trait inherited from my parents: Persistence and determination (some may call it stubbornness)
Piece of advice you live by: I’ve watched my parents go through ups and downs and have learned from their example that when you fall down you always have the opportunity to strive to get back up/recover
Who needs a hug? All of my clients and other pet owners that are struggling with end of life decisions and loss of their pets. They are family in every sense of the word
Favorite reading/author: My favorite audiobook is the “Power of a Positive No” by William Ury. I am currently on a hiatus form pleasure reading but some past favorites were “You Before Me” by JoJo Moyes , “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein, “Eat, Pray, Love” by Elizabeth Gilbert . Hmmmm....they all became movies but I have not seen any of the movies LOL
Favorite spot on earth: Anywhere by a cozy fire
Website you visit most: Facebook
Would like Concert tickets to see: Elton John Farewell Tour
One bad Habit: I am always late! (this was a no brainer)
3 items on your bucket list: 1. Beach trip with husband and furry kids 2. Ice skate at Ski Liberty without getting hurt 3. Make Adams County a “kittenless county” through TNR and responsible pet ownership
5 minutes with: In a dream world I would have 5 minutes with my mother with her chatting effortlessly and freely as if she did not have aphasia
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? I would like to learn to play the guitar and learn to couples dance with my husband.
What would people find surprising about you? I am an expert napper!
What would make this world a better place? If everyone would embrace a “see something, do something philosophy.” Of course, in my world, this relates most directly to animal welfare and feline population control but it could be applied much more broadly. If everyone who recognized a person or animal in need could take just one action step, no matter how small toward creating a solution so many lives would be embellished.
How would you like to be remembered? I would like to be remembered as someone who strongly believes in the power of community to empower individuals to help make positive change in their lives and the lives of others
