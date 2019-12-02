Age: 72
Lives: Gettysburg
From: The Chicago suburbs
Educated at: Niagara University (undergraduate), The University of South Carolina (graduate), The US Army Command and General Staff College.
Family: Wife Barbara, adult children Claire and James, grandkids Kate and John
Job: retired lieutenant colonel (US Army). Currently, volunteer publicist for Prince of Peace Episcopal Church
Job’s reward: Sharing with the Gettysburg community the special events and special experiences available at Prince of Peace.
Job’s frustrations: Not a one.
Very first job was: Apprentice house painter
Favorite food: Medium rare prime rib; linguini with white clam sauce is a close second.
Pets: Cat, Brigid.
Hero: my late father John House. He was the kindest man I’ve ever known.
Hobbies: History of all kinds, focusing on the Civil War, military, naval, and American railroads; model railroading and railroad photography.
Pet peeves: the dumbing down and radicalization of American politics
Collects: Pre-Amtrak railroad passenger timetables, history books of all kinds, scale model railroad equipment.
Best friend: My wife
Would like to have witnessed what event in history: the departure of the Titanic from Southampton, April 10, 1912.
Event that changed your life: A walk in a nature center, during which, suddenly and unexpectedly--and wholly unsought—I found that I believed in God.
Your scariest moment: life-threatening illnesses of my son and wife.
Your first memory: my father setting up a toy train layout under a Christmas tree at my paternal grandmother’s home
Trait inherited from parents: Story-telling, often far too long for other people’s interest levels.
Piece of advice that you live by: As a person ages, the greatest gifts are family and friends, laughter, and serenity.
Who needs a hug? Planet earth
Favorite reading/author: Patrick O’Brian (fiction); James Hessler (non-fiction)
Favorite spot on earth: The valley of Dunlap Creek, Alleghany County, Virginia
Website you visit most: Facebook
Would like concert tickets to see: Diana Krall
One bad habit: impatience
3 items on your bucket list: Visit Santa Fe, take a trans-Atlantic ocean voyage (NOT a cruise), ride several preserved, operating narrow-gauge railroads.
Five minutes with: Albert W. House, my great-great uncle, who fought at the Battle of Antietam.
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? I’ve always wished I had learned to play the piano.
What would people find surprising about you? After a couple of terrifying experiences aloft, I will no longer fly.
What would make this world a better place? A return to dignity, courtesy, and kindness in political activity, here and abroad.
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? A surprise family engagement announcement.
How would you like to be remembered? As a person who learned from his mistakes.
