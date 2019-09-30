Age: 67
Lives: Orrtanna (Highland Township)
From: Born in Baltimore and spent most of my life in Severna Park, Md area.
Family: Husband, Kenneth O’Bryant; son and daughter in law Charles and Karen Phillips; grandchildren Allison, Nicholas and Josie Phillips. All live in Orrtanna.
Job: Retired federal employee. I had a very interesting career as a senior/lead financial analyst in the Department of Defense and Justice Department. During my career with the Department of Defense, I was the lead financial analyst for the Tomahawk Cruise Missile program, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and the Information Technology Budget for the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command. In the Department of Justice, I was the senior financial analyst for the Drug Enforcement Administration programs such as the Asset Forfeiture Program, Organized Crime Task Force as well all reimbursable funds coming to DEA from other agencies. During my tenure at DEA, I became the unit chief that managed all funds and contracts for one of the largest and very successful Justice Department task force that employed law enforcement officers from all the federal agencies.
Job’s frustrations: Constantly defending the funds for major programs against reductions from Congress. My very long commute to Virginia and DC every day.
Very first job was: Worked at a department store in Glen Burnie, Md. It was a high-end clothing store and I worked in the office after school and on weekends.
Favorite food: Most food. Love Italian.
Pets: I am the grandparent of five sheep, three goats, a mastiff and a beagle. I’m a parent of three cats and a dog.
Hero: Mother Teresa. Mother Teresa founded the Missionaries of Charity. This congregation manages homes for people dying of HIV/AIDS, leprosy and tuberculosis. The congregation also runs soup kitchens, provides medical assistance, and orphanages. Mother Teresa gave so much of herself and she lived among the poorest of the poor. I love everything about this loving, giving person.
Hobbies: Caring for the sheep and goats. I like to get involved in politics. I am currently the treasurer for the Adams County Council of Republican Women, volunteer for Toys for Tots and Nearly New sale at the YWCA. I support the Adams County 4-H and the Forever Love Rescue in Gettysburg.
Pet peeves: Interfacing with condescending and hypocritical people. I have no space in my life for people like this.
Collects: Whitehouse Ornaments
Best friend: My husband.
Would like to have witnessed what event in history: The Founding Fathers debating the Bill of Rights.
Event that changed your life: The day I married my wonderful husband.
Scariest moment: I witnessed the plane going into the Pentagon on September 11, 2001. I will never forget that day. Just got out of a meeting and heard that a plane hit the World Trade Tower and then a second one. We all gathered in my Director’s office on the 7th floor to watch the news. This office faced the pentagon which was across the highway. As we were watching the news, I could feel my building vibrating, I looked to my left and saw the plane coming out of nowhere flying low and watched it go into the Pentagon. The explosion actually made my building sway.
Trait inherited from parents: To speak my mind and to tell the truth.
Piece of advice that you live by: Help those that cannot help themselves.
Who needs a hug? My dog Doc. I hug him every day!
Favorite spot on earth: Dominican Republic, Punta Cana, The Circle Resort. My husband and I frequent this resort at least 3 times a year.
Website you visit most: Drudge Report
Would like concert tickets to see: Mick Jagger
One bad habit: I’m very opinionated. Get use to it because I’m not going to change.
3 items on your bucket list: Just one, I would like to live long enough to spend all my money.
Five minutes with: President Trump
What would people find surprising about you? I’m a true animal lover. I support animal organizations that I feel do a very good job, especially local organizations like the Forever Love Rescue.
What would make this world a better place? More tolerance for other people’s beliefs and opinions. I’m a strong believer of free speech.
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? My dog Doc was very ill. It was a mystery illness to everyone what could be creating the problem with his back legs. With the help of Dr. Holland and her staff, Doc’s illness was identified and he is on the road to recover.
How would you like to be remembered? I would like to be remembered as a person who speaks her mind and tells the truth. I also would like to be remembered as someone who truly loves animals.
