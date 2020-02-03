Age: 36
Lives in: Gettysburg, Cumberland Township, 15 years.
Originally from: Tunkhannock, Pa.
Job: Enrolled agent at Donahue Income Tax services.
What is an enrolled agent: Enrolled agent (EA) is a tax advisor who is a federally-authorized tax practitioner empowered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Enrolled agents represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for tax issues including audits, collections and appeals.
How long have I been preparing: I have been a registered practitioner since 2004 and an enrolled agent since 2017.
Job rewards: I take pride in helping people.
Pets: An 8 year old Olde English Bulldog, Daisy, who loves to race passing box trucks from her fenced yard, plus two new additions, cat rescues, Catapult and Mooch.
Hobbies: Clay target shooting, camping, and fly fishing.
Who needs a hug: Everyone, a moment of kindness can change someone’s world.
Would like concert tickets to see: Any concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.
3 items on my bucket list: Make a positive impression on my community; catch a salmon on a fly rod; and make my children and my family proud.
