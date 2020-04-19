Age: 35
Lives: Beautiful Gettysburg, of course
From: Sunbury
Educated at: Shikellamy High School
Family: Wife and two boys
Job: Police Officer
Job’s reward: Solving problems
Very first job was: United States Army Military Police
Favorite food: Hmmmm, so many!
Pets: One awesome Brindle boxer
Hero: The men and women of the United States Military who are in harm’s way protecting this wonderful country.
Hobbies: Working out, Fishing and camping.
Collect: Relics
Best friend: Jordan Klunk
Would liked to have witnessed what event in history: Signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Event that changed your life: Birth of my children and going to Iraq
Scariest moment: Deploying to Iraq.
Piece of advice that you live by: Never judge a book by its cover!
Who needs a hug? The world
Favorite spot on earth: Anywhere my family is or eastern Kansas
Website you visit most: Gettysburg Police Department Facebook page
Would like concert tickets to see: Toby Keith
3 items on your bucket list: Be the chief of police somewhere one day; watch my children grow; live a long happy life.
Five minutes with: Former President George W. Bush. He does a lot for veterans, such as bike rides.
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? To play the guitar
What would people find surprising about you? I have traveled a lot, I have been to Poland, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, Italy, Iraq, Kuwait, Czech Republic and France.
What would make this world a better place? The violence to stop!
How would you like to be remembered? A man who stood his ground.
