HAPPY COP — Gettysburg Police Department Officer Bo Taylor was ecstatic to recently receive a donation of Girl Scout Cookies from Jakiah Knouse of Girl Scout Troop 80769. Knouse asked family and friends to donate money to purchase the cookies and donate to the local police departments and Gettysburg Hospital.

 Submitted Photo

Age: 35

Lives: Beautiful Gettysburg, of course

From: Sunbury

Educated at: Shikellamy High School

Family: Wife and two boys

Job: Police Officer

Job’s reward: Solving problems

Very first job was: United States Army Military Police

Favorite food: Hmmmm, so many!

Pets: One awesome Brindle boxer

Hero: The men and women of the United States Military who are in harm’s way protecting this wonderful country.

Hobbies: Working out, Fishing and camping.

Collect: Relics

Best friend: Jordan Klunk

Would liked to have witnessed what event in history: Signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Event that changed your life: Birth of my children and going to Iraq

Scariest moment: Deploying to Iraq.

Piece of advice that you live by: Never judge a book by its cover!

Who needs a hug? The world

Favorite spot on earth: Anywhere my family is or eastern Kansas

Website you visit most: Gettysburg Police Department Facebook page

Would like concert tickets to see: Toby Keith

3 items on your bucket list: Be the chief of police somewhere one day; watch my children grow; live a long happy life.

Five minutes with: Former President George W. Bush. He does a lot for veterans, such as bike rides.

What skill or lesson would you like to learn? To play the guitar

What would people find surprising about you? I have traveled a lot, I have been to Poland, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, Italy, Iraq, Kuwait, Czech Republic and France.

What would make this world a better place? The violence to stop!

How would you like to be remembered? A man who stood his ground.

