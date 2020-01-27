Age: 41
Lives: Aspers
From: Born in Hanover, moved to East Berlin while in second grade
Educated at: Bermudian Springs High School
Family: Husband Chad Smith; daughters Ava (11), Mya (10), Sydney (6); step daughters Hayleigh (16), Alyssa (15)
Job: Bartender and bar manager of Gettysburg Eagles
Job’s reward: My coworkers and patrons who I have known for the nine years I have been at The Eagles. The money that goes to our community that our club raises. We donate to a lot of charities.
Job’s frustrations: When people do not known their limitations.
Very first job was: A bed and breakfast in East Berlin and Nell’s Market.
Favorite food: Hardshell crabs
Pets: Dogs, Chihuahua mixes Bodie and Baxter; Siamese-mix cat Nebu
Hero: First responders and the military
Hobbies: Watching my kids in their extracurricular activities, catching up on my shows, Candy Crush
Pet peeves: People who lack accountability; when people think you should have the same views as them
Collects: Money
Best friend: My husband, Chad Smith
Would like to have witnessed what event in history: The 1970s – peace, love, bellbottoms. I’m not really into history but I would also say Woodstock.
Event that changed your life: Being a mom for the first time. When you come a parent, life isn’t all about yourself anymore.
Your scariest moment: The emergency birth of my second daughter.
Your first memory: Playing with my four sisters growing up.
Trait inherited from parents: Outspoken, sometimes it’s a good trait, sometimes it is not.
Piece of advice that you live by: Follow your intuition. Be yourself. Life is all with what you put up with.
Who needs a hug? My children. I love to give them and get them from my girls.
Favorite reading/author: Documentaries and political articles. Daily News. I try to stay current on what is going on in the world and around me.
Favorite spot on earth: My bed. I love to take naps!
Website you visit most: My bank’s website.
Would like concert tickets to see: Adele – so expensive!
One bad habit: I drink way too much coffee!
3 items on your bucket list: Buy an RV for weekend trips, vacation somewhere tropical, move south when I am retired
Five minutes with: My childhood best friend who passed away 11 years ago.
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? How to knit.
What would people find surprising about you? Even though I have a job that requires me to work with the public, the public can sometimes give me anxiety.
What would make this world a better place? If people would use common manners, morals and decency towards one another.
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? Our daughter, Hayleigh, has been accepted to college with a decent scholarship. I am proud her hard work paid off.
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who was trustworthy, caring, funny and not a pushover.
