Age: 45
Lives: Gettysburg
From: Gettysburg
Educated at: Gettysburg High School
Family: My son Craig Hartzel, his wife Kelsey, and my adorable granddaughter Myla who is 18 months old.
Job: I am the office and events manager at Gettysburg Rental Center and I own Artworks on York Street, Gettysburg.
Job’s reward: Gettysburg Rental Center: Knowing that I helped someone create a positive, worry free, memorable event. Artworks: Selecting merchandise that I hope will create a lasting memory for the customer; a great reminder of their time in Gettysburg.
Job’s frustrations: Gettysburg Rental Center: When customers don’t listen to instructions and end up damaging our equipment. Artworks: People that ask if we can “do better” on a price. Small businesses struggle enough to get by and some people don’t understand that.
Very first job was: Working at the old Gettysburg Travel Council when it was at the Lincoln Train Station on Carlisle Street.
Favorite food: I really can’t peg down a favorite. I really just enjoy a home cooked meal.
Pets: Dogs: Jax, London and Gonzo. Cats: Bud, Shyboy, Tori, Nicky Hayden, Delilah
Hero: Curtis Uhlig, my grandfather.
Hobbies: I enjoy volunteering for organizations, helping with projects, helping those in need. I volunteer for two animal shelters, Forever Love Rescue in Gettysburg and Better Days Animal League in Chambersburg. I am the Vice President of the Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association (GARMA) and am the chairperson for Christmas. I like to do karaoke and trivia.
Pet peeves: Incorrect grammar, spelling and ending a sentence with a preposition
Collects: Boyds Bears resin figures
Best friend: The irreplaceable David Kelly.
Would like to have witnessed what event in history? The execution of Czar Nicholas and the Romanov family.
Event that changed your life: Obviously, the birth of my son and then the birth of my granddaughter.
Your scariest moment: None come to mind.
Your first memory: Going with my parents to pick out my first dog, a beagle named Gypsy. She had one blue eye and one brown eye. I think I was about 3.
Trait inherited from parents: I’d have to say what I inherited, or was instilled in me, was by my Grandma Uhlig — I can do anything I set my mind to, don’t tell me I can’t do it. A good work ethic and always have a good “system” to get things done.
Piece of advice that you live by: To look forward, you must look back
Who needs a hug? People filled with hate.
Favorite reading/author: Lord of The Rings Trilogy, Tolkein
Favorite spot on earth: Las Vegas
Website you visit most: I hate to admit, it’s Facebook
Would like concert tickets to see: Barry Manilow. I’ve seen him nine times and I’d like to make that 10.
One bad habit: I’m too critical of people and let them know it
3 items on your bucket list: 1) Take my mom on a cruise. 2) Go to Las Vegas, again. 3) Swim with sharks.
Five minutes with: Dwight Eisenhower
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? I would love to learn sign language
What would people find surprising about you? I used to photograph motorcycle races — AMA Superbikes.
What would make this world a better place? Acceptance
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? I’m still waiting for it.
How would you like to be remembered? Someone who always tried to do her best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.