Age: 45
Lives: Gettysburg Borough
From: I was born in Gettysburg, but lived in Maryland the majority of my life.
Educated at: University of Maryland, Baltimore County — Criminal Justice
Family: Wife — Siri, Son- Harrison, Daughter -Sullivan
Job: I am a former police officer and currently a private investigator. I am also the owner of Truth Investigation Group LLC (opening early 2020).
Job’s reward: Being able to help clients and their families as needed
Job’s frustrations: Inconsistent case flow at times
Very first job was: Busboy (I only lasted a weekend)
Community Involvement: Lincoln Elementary School parent volunteer, Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority (GARA) board member, Cub Scout Pack 79 Webelos den leader, and Cal Ripken Baseball assistant coach.
Favorite food: Carrot Cake
Pets: Two cats, Statler and Waldorf
Hero: My father — I hope to be half the man and father that he has been and is today.
Hobbies: Fishing, watching my daughter in theatre, dance, and piano, watching my son play soccer, basketball, and baseball. I also enjoy following the Ravens, Orioles (at times), Maryland Terps, and the Celtics.
Pet peeves: People who complain, but do not offer any solutions
Collects: Old bicycles and vinyl records
Best friend: My wife, Siri
Would liked to have witnessed what event in history: Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream Speech.”
Event that changed your life: Definitely the birth of our children
Your scariest moment: Also, the birth of our children
Your first memory: Riding an old school big wheel
Trait inherited from parents: Putting family first and never giving up
Piece of advice that you live by: You make a living by what you get. You make a life by what you give.
Who needs a hug? My kids, if they want one or not
Favorite reading/author: Kurt Vonnegut, Chuck Klosterman, and Hunter S. Thompson. I also enjoy true crime books as well.
Favorite spot on earth: Eagles Mere, Pa. and Disney World
Website you visit most: Ugh. Unfortunately, Facebook.
Would like concert tickets to see: Leon Bridges
One bad habit: Repeating stories...my wife and friends can attest to this..
3 items on your bucket list: Visit Ireland, drive across the US with my family (Clark Griswold style), and be an audience member at Saturday Night Live.
Five minutes with: My friend Tim Piper (who passed away in 2014).
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? I would like to learn more home improvement skills.
What would people find surprising about you? I am a former multi-time Maryland state champion BMX rider. I also enjoy listening to classical music.
What would make this world a better place? If everyone was actually being treated equally, no matter their race, gender, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexual orientation, and/or age.
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? I am opening my own private investigation firm (Truth Investigation Group) early in 2020.
How would you like to be remembered? As a guy who loved his family, friends, and community and always tried his best.
