Age: 69 (70 on Dec. 12)
Lives: Littlestown
From: Richmond, Va.
Educated at: BA, Virginia Union University; MSW, Virginia Commonwealth University; MSPR (master of science in public relations), American University
Family: Robert Rodgers, husband. Also, two adult children, one male, one female, and one granddaughter.
Job: Owner, the Patricia Green Group, a public relations firm, and co-owner of Stone of Scone Farm, a historic venue in Littlestown.
Job’s reward: Having the ability to enhance public awareness, understanding and support for my clients’ goals and objectives, both domestically and globally.
Job’s frustrations: Helping clients to understand that public recognition doesn’t just happen; it’s planned meticulously.
Very first job was: Telephone company directory assistant (worked full time to pay my college tuition and graduated debt free).
Favorite food: Collard greens (I’m a Southern girl).
Pets: My dog, Daisy.
Hero: My mentor, (the late) Maida Springer Kemp, the first African American woman to represent the AFL-CIO abroad and who also formed labor schools throughout Africa following the end of colonialism.
Hobbies: Reading, all forms of art, creative writing, visiting museums, attending lectures, volunteering, event planning, walking, domestic and global travel.
Pet peeves: People who are self-absorbed.
Collects: Art, Black memorabilia, foreign currencies.
Best friend: Rhona Brown since we were 17 years old and college freshmen.
Would liked to have witnessed what event in history: the Harlem Renaissance.
Event that changed your life: Becoming a mother.
Your scariest moment: Not knowing what to expect each time I visit my 99-year-old father who is in hospice care and has dementia, prostate cancer, and hearing loss.
Your first memory: in my crib, about two years old, calling for my mother because I had to use the bathroom; she was outside; I didn’t wet myself. “Mind over matter” is my personal mantra.
Trait inherited from parents: My mother’s putting her children first in all matters and my father’s can do spirit.
Piece of advice that you live by: Give to give, not to get.
Who needs a hug? We all do.
Favorite reading/author: Toni Morrison. I enjoy that Toni Morrison delved into issues of race, class, and gender in her writings. As an African American woman, I can identify with the issues surrounding the main character in “The Bluest Eye,” her first novel. Ms. Morrison masterfully offered a profound understanding of what it is like to be a black girl with dark skin and kinky hair. She showed us how self-hate can derive from how others see us rather than how we see ourselves. Toni Morrison provided a reminder of the importance of self-love, of not giving detractors permission to dim our light.
Favorite spot on earth: I have way too many favorites; Earth is awesome.
Website you visit most: google.com
Would like concert tickets to see: Frankie Beverly and Maze
One bad habit: Staying up too late.
3 items on your bucket list: Visit Scotland with my husband; visit an African country to volunteer; establish The Academy at Stone of Scone Farm to promote knowledge sharing.
Five minutes with: Michelle Obama. I would like five minutes with Michelle Obama for much of the reason why I enjoy Toni Morrison’s novels. Michelle Obama was subjected to the harshest forms of criticism and derogatory remarks about her than any First Lady ever. Yet, she was educated in Ivy League institutions, a loving wife and mother, and concerned about an improved quality of life for all people. I would like to share how she inspired me and so many other black girls and women who doubt their possibilities owed to how some view us.
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? Piano playing
What would people find surprising about you? Following high school, I wanted to attend art school and move to Paris afterwards. My parents objected.
What would make this world a better place? If people understood how much our similarities outweigh our differences.
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? My son’s third book is set for release next summer.
How would you like to be remembered? As one who lived life in a way that honored why she was here: to make a difference.
