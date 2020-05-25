Age:52
Lives: Spring Grove
From: Flushing, NY
Educated at: M.A. from Regent University
Family: Married with five children
Job: Director of Christian Ministry for the Adams Christian Prison Ministries at the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex
Job’s reward: Providing spiritual care and enrichment to the staff and those incarcerated.
Very first job was: Stock boy for a local grocery store.
Favorite food: Puerto Rican Roasted Pork
Pets: None
Hero: Missionary Jim Elliott
Hobbies: Playing guitar and singing
Pet peeves: Incomplete projects
Best friend: Chris Pare
Would likes to have witnessed what event in history: When Christ Jesus revealed himself to the disciples after his resurrection.
Event that changed your life: Joining the United States Army Chaplain Corps.
Your scariest moment: Taking mortar rounds in a Forward Operating Base in Iraq.
Trait inherited from parents: Brighten up the day with humor.
Piece of advice that you live by: Treat people with dignity and respect
Who needs a hug? My children
Favorite reading/author: John C. Maxwell
Favorite spot on earth: Luquillo Beach, Luquillo, PR
Website you visit most: Biblegateway.com
Would like concert tickets to see: For King and Country
3 items on your bucket list: Travel to Ireland, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? Learn the woodworking skill of mortise and tendon
What would people find surprising about you? Meeting and taking a photo with former President George W. Bush
What would make this world a better place? Treat people with dignity and respect
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? I am going to be a grandfather for the first time.
How would you like to be remembered? A man who devoted his life to Christ, family, and developing leaders.
