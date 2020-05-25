Angel M. Perez
Perez

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Age:52

Lives: Spring Grove

From: Flushing, NY

Educated at: M.A. from Regent University

Family: Married with five children

Job: Director of Christian Ministry for the Adams Christian Prison Ministries at the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex

Job’s reward: Providing spiritual care and enrichment to the staff and those incarcerated.

Very first job was: Stock boy for a local grocery store.

Favorite food: Puerto Rican Roasted Pork

Pets: None

Hero: Missionary Jim Elliott

Hobbies: Playing guitar and singing

Pet peeves: Incomplete projects

Best friend: Chris Pare

Would likes to have witnessed what event in history: When Christ Jesus revealed himself to the disciples after his resurrection.

Event that changed your life: Joining the United States Army Chaplain Corps.

Your scariest moment: Taking mortar rounds in a Forward Operating Base in Iraq.

Trait inherited from parents: Brighten up the day with humor.

Piece of advice that you live by: Treat people with dignity and respect

Who needs a hug? My children

Favorite reading/author: John C. Maxwell

Favorite spot on earth: Luquillo Beach, Luquillo, PR

Website you visit most: Biblegateway.com

Would like concert tickets to see: For King and Country

3 items on your bucket list: Travel to Ireland, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand

What skill or lesson would you like to learn? Learn the woodworking skill of mortise and tendon

What would people find surprising about you? Meeting and taking a photo with former President George W. Bush

What would make this world a better place? Treat people with dignity and respect

What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? I am going to be a grandfather for the first time.

How would you like to be remembered? A man who devoted his life to Christ, family, and developing leaders.

