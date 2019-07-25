Age: 27
Lives: Gettysburg
From: Gettysburg
Educated at: Gettysburg High School and Empire Beauty School in Hanover
Family: I’d love to share a little about my family, but I would end up writing a book. Copeland and I have the most amazing, loving family. Every one of them has helped to pick me back up during hard times, celebrated with us through the best times and loved us through it all. I have 5 siblings, my amazing parents and step parents, my grandparents, a handful of the coolest cousins and a few extra ‘parents’ who have loved me like their own. Needless to say, “Family
Night” is usually a full house and a night to remember!
Job: Salon Manager and Senior Stylist at Gettysburg Day Spa LLC.
Job’s reward: The most rewarding thing any stylist can hear is someone saying, “You made me feel so beautiful” or “I haven’t felt this relaxed in forever!” Just knowing you made someone feel more confident or helped them take an hour to slow down in such a busy world makes it worth coming to work every day. As salon manager, I also get to inspire other stylists to follow their passion and create something they can be proud of because after all, we are artists and our
canvas is hair.
Job’s frustrations: You can’t please everyone and it’s so hard not to take it personally. There’s this feeling of failure when you just can’t make someone’s hair goal a reality but thankfully it’s rare and most people understand that hair is different for everyone.
Very first job was: A gift shop in Gettysburg called The Battle Theatre
Favorite food: Spaghetti, specifically the way my Grandma Debbie makes it or Grandma Connie’s potato soup.
Pets: We have a fish named Hamburger…
Hero: My mom, the strongest woman I know.
Hobbies: Shopping, hiking or anything involving being outside
Pet peeves: Being late, pessimism and people who don’t stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk
Collects: Stones! Amethyst, Moonstone, Ametrine, Jasper, Howlite… My mom and grandma passed down their love of stones.
Best friend: My sister, Ashleigh, a few of the girls I work with, one of my best friends from high school, and my boyfriend, Noah, just to mention a few. They have been such a light in my life,
and they remind me every day that I am worthy, loved and important. I feel incredibly blessed to
have each one of them by my side.
You would like to have witnessed what event in history? Maybe not an event, but I would have loved to have lived through the Roaring 20s! Please tell me we’re bringing that back in 2020..
Event that changed your life: The birth of my sweet Copeland Averie, almost 4 years ago. Honestly, I can’t remember who I was before I was her mom, but I wouldn’t change a thing.
Your scariest moment: My scariest moment, hands down, happened while dealing with a loved one’s addiction to opiates. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone, but I do wish people were more educated about addiction and less inclined to judge someone who is already struggling.
Trait inherited from parents: I got my Daddy’s kind heart and my Mama’s pretty eyes and sarcasm!
Piece of advice that you live by: Love Always. Love without conditions, in any situation,
regardless of if you think someone ‘deserves’ it, because we all do.
Who needs a hug? My child, but only at 3 in the morning when I’m trying to sleep…
Favorite spot on earth: I can’t pick just one, but Topsail, N.C. is on the list, for sure.
Would like concert tickets to see: Mayday Parade! My favorite band of all time.
One bad habit: Memorizing my credit card numbers. Makes online shopping far too easy…
3 items on your bucket list: See Paris. See Mexico. Build a house with a gigantic bathtub.
What would people find surprising about you? I do hair all day, but I can’t stand touching wet hair in the drain. My boss thinks that’s pretty strange.
What would make this world a better place? If we would just let people live their lives! Learn to ‘agree to disagree’ because there’s rarely only one right answer and be tolerant of others whose lifestyles are different than yours. We weren’t put here to be all the same, it’s time we learn to love and accept the things that make us all unique.
How would you like to be remembered? I’d like to be remembered for making people feel beautiful, worthy, loved and unique. From my guests who sit in my chair, to my friends and my own daughter, if they remembered me as someone who empowered them, that’s ‘mission accomplished’ for me.
