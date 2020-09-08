Age: 49
Lives: Boiling Springs
From: Silver Spring, Md.
Educated at: Mount Saint Mary’s University (Emmitsburg, Md.)
Family: Wife, Kristen ; Four sons: Joey, Tim, John Jr. (Jack), and Stevie (my wife likes to say she lives in a house with 5 boys!)
Job: President of Treysta Technology in Gettysburg
Job’s reward: Helping clients solve their technology challenges and mentoring team members
Job’s frustrations: Navigating thru COVID-19!
Very first job was: Working in my family’s restaurant
Favorite food: Italian
Pets: Honey Bear (shepherd/boxer mix)
Hero: My parents
Hobbies: Classic cars and my sons’ sports events. Our family also operates an ice cream truck out of Boiling Springs, Crazy Maisy’s ice cream. We do community events and fundraisers.
Pet peeves: Bad tippers in restaurants
Collects: Ford Mustangs
Best friend: My wife, Kristen
Would liked to have witnessed what event in history? Gettysburg Address by President Lincoln
Event that changed your life: My dad dying suddenly when I was in college
Your scariest moment: Finding out our son Joey had no heartbeat at 6 weeks on an early ultrasound (ultrasound turned out to just be a bit early….he is a happy and healthy teenager and will be 15 in September!)
Your first memory: Visiting the beach in Mount Maunganui New Zealand (my mom was born a Kiwi and became a naturalized United States citizen).
Trait inherited from parents: Stubbornness/Stick-to-it-ness and loyalty.
Piece of advice that you live by: Adversity builds GRIT
Who needs a hug? Family farmers, first responders, police, and military personnel
Favorite reading/author: Non-fiction biographies/David McCullough
Favorite spot on earth: Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs, and Mount Maunganui, NZ
Website you visit most: WSJ.com (Wall St. Journal)
Would like concert tickets to see: Springsteen
One bad habit: Facebook!
3 items on your bucket list: Trip to visit family in New Zealand/Australia, own a Shelby Mustang, take my wife on a trip to a tropical island with a white sand beach and drinks with little umbrellas……and no kids!
Five minutes with: My dad (died in 1991)
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? Carpentry/wood working
What would people find surprising about you? I graduated from an all-boys, Catholic, military (JROTC), high school in Washington DC. (St. John’s College HS) and was in the bottom half of my class (91 out of 151)! Also….I drive an ice cream truck in my spare time.
What would make this world a better place? Teaching financial literacy and home economics as a part of a core high school curriculum.
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? We like it when our sons make honor roll at school.
How would you like to be remembered? Personally...as an above average husband, father, and having prepared our sons to be good citizens. Professionally…as an entrepreneur, mentor, and job creator.
