Age: I was born in 1948 – you do the math!
Lives: Mount Pleasant Township, Adams County
From: Frenchville, Pa., Clearfield County, an hour from Penn State University
Educated at: Clearfield High School and Maryland Medical Secretarial School
Family: Husband Charlie, daughter Cheri, twin sons Bryan and Eric, and three teenage granddaughters (two of the families in Pittsburgh and one in Colorado)
Job: Tour guide and training coordinator at Shriver House Museum in Gettysburg
Job’s reward: Educating students and adults about the experiences and lives of women in 1863 Gettysburg – watching them realize that history is people and their experiences
Job’s frustrations: None
Very first job was: Clerk at S&H Green Stamp store
Favorite food: No one favorite; I enjoy vegetarian meals from various cuisines, but I like to snack on popcorn.
Pets: Currently three rescued cats: Chubby Checkers, Tuxedo Cat, and Miss Kitty; a previous favorite pet was Fernando Llama.
Hero: The strong, courageous pioneering women who fought and struggled to achieve rights and fairness for all: abolitionists, suffragists, social reformers, educators, leaders
Hobbies: Volunteer work for many organizations, currently including: chair of Adams County Democratic Committee, offices in General Federation of Women’s Clubs from the local to international levels, libraries at local and state level, and GARMA
Pet peeves: Closed minds, intolerance and mean-spiritedness
Collects: Depression glass, vintage clothing, and antique kitchen and children’s items
Best friend: My sister, Debbie, a woman of incredible courage
Would like to have witnessed what event in history: Eleanor Roosevelt presenting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to the United Nations General Assembly; she was a primary author of the Declaration and one of my pioneering women.
Event that changed your life: The nuclear meltdown at Three Mile Island (TMI) – we lived on the 10-mile perimeter with three young children. That event made me an activist.
Your scariest moment: TMI – fleeing our home and not knowing if we’d ever return!
Your first memory: Memorizing and reciting “A Visit from St. Nicholas” at age three
Trait inherited from parents: Strong will (also called stubborn), the spirit of volunteerism and good genes!
Piece of advice that you live by: The philosophy of the Onondaga Nation that decisions made now will affect the next seven generations, making us responsible to leave a better world for those who follow us.
Who needs a hug? All of us, especially during this COVID-19 isolation when we aren’t allowed contact
Favorite reading/author: History and historical fiction, especially women
Favorite spot on earth: Tibet, a beautiful land with incredible people and a proud culture which is being eradicated by China
Website you visit most: Website? I hardly have time to get through my emails every day!
Would like concert tickets to see: Currently, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, but the ultimate would have been Elvis
One bad habit: Overextending myself – but I’m learning to say no.
3 items on your bucket list: Travel on the Trans-Siberian Railway and/or the Orient Express (love rail travel!), visit the Galapagos Islands, and hopefully our planned trip to Peru in November – COVID-19 permitting.
Five minutes with: Hilary Rodham Clinton, another of my pioneering women.
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? Become a Registered Parliamentarian
What would people find surprising about you? There’s probably nothing that would surprise people about me.
What would make this world a better place? Treating others with respect, taking care of those less fortunate, and assuring that our children and grandchildren inherit a livable world.
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? Not a single piece of news, but the ongoing privilege of watching my three granddaughters grow into caring, talented, courageous and lovely young women.
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who tried to leave the world better than she found it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.