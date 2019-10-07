Age: 67, old as dirt!
Lives: In Gettysburg, just South of town
From: Right here in good old Gettysburg, born and raised!
Educated: Gettysburg Elementary-Junior and Senior High — never wanted to go to college!
Family: Husband David, Aunt Jeannie, many cousins, three Godsons, nieces and nephews, brother and sister-in-law and mother and father-in-law
Job: General Manager of the 1863 Inn of Gettysburg
Job’s rewards: Working with the best staff and for the best boss around!
Job’s frustrations: Demanding and unreasonable guests. Sorry, but the customer is not always right!
Very first job: Babysitting
Favorite food: Spaghetti!
Pets: Dog, Bruno; Cats, Levy and Lexi; Birds, Winston, Digit and Ziggy
Hero: My Dad! In every sense of the word!
Hobbies: I like to sing and play Fantasy Football!
Pet peeves: People who make excuses for their unacceptable behavior. You control your destiny! Do not blame your bad choices on anyone else!
Collects: Turtles, trying to cut back!
Best friend: My husband! And then I have the “best of friends”! They know who they are! Couldn’t ask for better friends!
Would liked to have witnessed what event in history? Of course, Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address!
Event that changed your life: The day that I married my husband, best day ever!
Scariest moment: Getting lost as a kid! Now that sticks with you!
First memory: My Dad winning me a huge stuffed dog in Ocean City.
Trait inherited from parents: My work ethic. They both worked hard and taught me that if you want something you have to work for it. No free rides! I also can be a bit outspoken — I get that from my Mom!
Piece of advice that you live by: Always trust your gut instinct. If it doesn’t feel right it usually isn’t.
Who needs a hug? Veterans! They need more than a hug! They deserve respect! They have earned it!
Favorite reading/author: Stephen King!
Favorite spot on earth: The coast of Maine and of course anywhere my husband might be!
Website you visit most: TripAdvisor. It’s a given when you run a hotel.
Would like concert tickets to see: Kane Brown or Adam Levine!
One bad habit: Only one? I guess biting my nails.
3 items on your bucket list: To buy a lake house, visit Jamaica, see the Canadian Rockies.
Five minutes with: My parents. But 5 minutes would never be enough time. I miss them every day.
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? How to swim! I sink like a rock!
What would people find surprising about you? I am actually very shy and do not do well in crowds.
What would make this world a better place? Tolerance! And kindness towards others! Too much evil and hate in this world!
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? I have worked at the hotel for 40 years. They had a party for me and it was a total surprise. It is nice to know that you are appreciated!
How would you like to be remembered? As someone that was a good friend, loved her family and worked hard.
