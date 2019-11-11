Age: 34
Lives: Gettysburg (Cumberland Township)
From: Gettysburg (Freedom Township)
Educated at: Gettysburg High School ’03, University of Delaware ‘07
Family: Husband, Nathan; Son, Bennett; Parents, Paul and Dana; Brother, Alex
Job: Since having our son in May I’ve been lucky to be able to spend the days raising him. Prior to that I was part of management at Quality Inn Gettysburg Battlefield and Best Western Gettysburg — along with my dad and husband.
Job’s reward: Seeing so many repeat hotel guests who return to stay with us time after time. Many of them have turned into friends.
Job’s frustrations: When we are short staffed. And judging by the amount of “Help Wanted” signs I see around town, we are not alone.
Very first job was: Servant’s Olde Tyme Photos on Steinwehr Avenue.
Favorite food: Seafood (but Tommy’s pizza is a close second).
Pets: Kate, our 7-year-old Sheltie Mix.
Hero: I have the utmost respect for anyone who puts the safety of others before their own, including members of the military, police officers and firefighters.
Hobbies: Playing tennis, working out at the YWCA, traveling, reading, yoga, cross stitch.
Pet peeves: Clutter.
You collect: Clothes- I love to shop!
Best friend: My mom.
Would like to have witnessed what event in history: Apollo 11 landing on the moon.
Event that changed your life: Moving back home to Gettysburg to work with my dad in the family business.
Scariest moment: When I found out very late in my pregnancy that there were complications. Fortunately, everything turned out fine.
First memory: Meeting my new baby brother in the hospital.
Trait inherited from parents: Hard work, integrity, and respect.
Piece of advice that you live by: You can do anything, but you can’t do everything.
Who needs a hug? I think we could all use a hug once in a while.
Favorite reading/author: “Gone With the Wind,” “The Great Gatsby,” anything by Kristin Hannah. And the Gettysburg Times E-Edition every morning!
Favorite spot on earth: At home with my family.
Website you visit most: Google.
Would like concert tickets to see: Don’t laugh … Taylor Swift!
One bad habit: Impatience.
3 items on your bucket list: See Andrew McMahon perform at Red Rocks, go hang gliding, visit all 7 continents (only have Antarctica remaining).
Five minutes with: My maternal grandmother; she died when I was 6.
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? Racquetball.
What would people find surprising about you? I am treasurer of my investment club.
What would make this world a better place? More compassion and less social media.
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? That we won a prize in this year’s Land Conservancy of Adams County Road Rally.
How would you like to be remembered? As a kind and caring mother, wife, family member and friend.
