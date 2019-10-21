Age: 35
Lives: Gettysburg
From: Olney, MD
Educated at: Undergrad at University of Maryland, College Park
Law: University of Mississippi
Family: son, James; daughter, Vivienne
Job: Owner and personal trainer, Gettysburg Performance Gym; co-founder, CEO, Gettysburg Print and Frame
Job’s reward: The Gym – I am lucky enough to work in an environment where members and personal training clients strive to better themselves on a daily basis. Knowing that you can be a part of someone’s journey to a healthier and more fulfilling life and witnessing or assisting in that progress is incredibly rewarding, encouraging, and motivating. It makes coming to work an absolute joy.
The Print Shop – Hearing that we are fulfilling such a need for the Gettysburg community makes our decision to open the shop absolutely worth it. Our team gets to work with so many individuals and businesses every day looking to bring so many creative ideas to life. Even with what may seem like the simplest task, if we can assist in making someone’s project or idea a seamless transition to print, we are happy and grateful to be providing a needed service to Gettysburg.
Job’s frustrations: With any business, you run into situations that require some additional time and focus. I feel that I am fulfilling a dream through business ownership and understand that there will be challenges from time to time. I wouldn’t call anything a frustration necessarily, rather I do my best to take the difficult situations and use them as learning experiences.
Very first job was: Very first was freshman year of high school: Server at Ledos Pizza in Olney, MD. Post College: Project manager and sales representative at NV Homes. Post law school: General counsel and program manager for an organization associated with government procurement and tax-exempt bond issuance.
Favorite food: Mom’s Lasagna.
Pets: None
Hero: My parents – they have taught me what hard work, patience, and love is all about.
Hobbies: Exercise, cooking, and endlessly cutting out superhero drawings for a 5-year-old.
Pet peeves: Poor excuses.
You collect: I’ve been told I have too many high tops.
Best friend: If I don’t say Darren he will get upset. So, I will say Katie. Kidding aside, the St. Clair’s have become dear friends to JD, Vivi, and me since early on when opening the gym.
Would liked to have witnessed what event in history? Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, of course.
Event that changed your life: The day I became a father.
Your scariest moment: Leaving a comfortable career to open my own business.
Your first memory: Not sure it’s my first, but I vaguely remember my mom getting a speeding ticket when she had to rush out of work to pick me up when I pretended to be sick in pre-K. I think she’s forgiven me.
Trait inherited from parents: Work ethic.
Piece of advice that you live by: Be kind. For everyone is fighting a battle you know nothing about.
Who needs a hug? Sometimes my clients after a training.
Favorite reading/author: Grisham – go Ole Miss.
Favorite spot on earth: Family cottage, Cape Cod.
Website you visit most: ESPN.com
Would like concert tickets to see: Jason Isbell
One bad habit: Saying “large pizza” when I order salads at restaurants.
3 items on your bucket list: Travel (several places), Invent something impactful, Speak another language.
Five minutes with: Warren Buffet.
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? How to perfect the seemingly impossible art of a proper ponytail.
What would make this world a better place? Greater empathy.
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? A great new print shop opened recently called Gettysburg Print and Frame (shameless plug).
How would you like to be remembered? As a father my kids are proud to call Dad, and someone who left this place in better condition than he found it.
