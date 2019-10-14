Aziz
Buy Now

Aziz

Age: 22

You live where: Pennsylvania

From where originally: New York City, Queens

Educated at: Jamaica High School

Family: Mom, Dad, brothers, aunt

Job: Street food vendor

Job reward: Get to meet new people every day

Jobs frustrations: Don’t have any. I love what I do.

Very first job: Loading box trucks in the South Bronx

Favorite food: Chicken on rice made by my brother Moe

Pets: Cat that doesn’t have a name

Hero: My father

Hobbies: Lawn care, taking care of my lawn

Pet peeves: People who show off

Best friend: My brother/cousin Muhammad AKA Moe

You would like to have witnessed what event in history: The Stone Age

Event that changed your life: The day I moved to Pennsylvania

Your scariest moment: I don’t think I really had one.

Your first memory: The outfit I wore on the first day of kindergarten, Guess jeans, an Iceberg sweater with snoopy on it and white Air Force ones.

Trait inherent from parents: Really loud

Piece of advice you live by: HARD WORK PAYS OFF!

Favorite reading author: Sun Tzu, The Art of War

Favorite sport on earth: Basketball

Website you visit most: Google

Would like concert tickets to see: NAS

One bad habit: Smoke cigarettes

3 items on your bucket list: Get married, buy my mom a house, and open a restaurant

Five minutes with: Jeff Bezos

What skills or lessons would you like to learn: How to handle money

What would people find surprising about me: I love to sightsee

What would make this world a better place: Less hate

What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like the share: I became a uncle for the sixth time

How would you like to be remembered: As a good-hearted person who sold amazing food on the corner of Water Street in Gettysburg, Pa.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.