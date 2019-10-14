Age: 22
You live where: Pennsylvania
From where originally: New York City, Queens
Educated at: Jamaica High School
Family: Mom, Dad, brothers, aunt
Job: Street food vendor
Job reward: Get to meet new people every day
Jobs frustrations: Don’t have any. I love what I do.
Very first job: Loading box trucks in the South Bronx
Favorite food: Chicken on rice made by my brother Moe
Pets: Cat that doesn’t have a name
Hero: My father
Hobbies: Lawn care, taking care of my lawn
Pet peeves: People who show off
Best friend: My brother/cousin Muhammad AKA Moe
You would like to have witnessed what event in history: The Stone Age
Event that changed your life: The day I moved to Pennsylvania
Your scariest moment: I don’t think I really had one.
Your first memory: The outfit I wore on the first day of kindergarten, Guess jeans, an Iceberg sweater with snoopy on it and white Air Force ones.
Trait inherent from parents: Really loud
Piece of advice you live by: HARD WORK PAYS OFF!
Favorite reading author: Sun Tzu, The Art of War
Favorite sport on earth: Basketball
Website you visit most: Google
Would like concert tickets to see: NAS
One bad habit: Smoke cigarettes
3 items on your bucket list: Get married, buy my mom a house, and open a restaurant
Five minutes with: Jeff Bezos
What skills or lessons would you like to learn: How to handle money
What would people find surprising about me: I love to sightsee
What would make this world a better place: Less hate
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like the share: I became a uncle for the sixth time
How would you like to be remembered: As a good-hearted person who sold amazing food on the corner of Water Street in Gettysburg, Pa.
