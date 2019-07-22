Age: 44
Lives: East Middle Street in Gettysburg
From: Atlanta, Georgia
Educated at: Rice University and University of Pennsylvania
Family: Ten-year-old son named Elliott
Job: Professor of mathematics at Gettysburg College
Job’s reward: Helping my students to learn mathematical thinking and the ways it can help them meet their goals both in their professional lives and as people.
Job’s frustrations: Grading. It’s the worst.
Very first job was: Worked in a comic book store through high school.
Volunteer positions: Board president at Vida Charter School, board member for Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice
Favorite food: Tacos, sopes, tortas. Basically any Mexican food.
Pets: A cat named Yoda.
Hobbies: Between work, parenting, and volunteering, I don’t have time for any serious hobbies, but I do like cooking and reading. And all summer you will find me and Elliott at the pool.
Pet peeves: People who use bad logic when arguing their opinions, especially when I agree with what they are trying to argue.
Best friend: I consider myself lucky to have many great friends, in Gettysburg and elsewhere, to help celebrate the good times and support me through the bad times.
You would like to have witnessed what event in history: In 16th century Italy, people challenged each other to publicly solve cubic equations as a form of dueling. That would have been pretty cool to see.
Event that changed your life: The high school math teacher who pulled me aside, told me he thought I was talented, and showed me what real mathematics was all about.
Your scariest moment: When I took a group of students to the National Security Agency and the driver went in the wrong entrance.
Your first memory: Seeing “The Jungle Book” at a drive-in movie theater
Trait inherited from parents: Belief in the importance of community and lifelong education.
Who needs a hug? Everyone needs hugs!
Favorite reading/author: When I’m not reading math or the internet I like to read fiction, by authors like Philip Roth, Nick Hornby, or Margaret Atwood.
Favorite spot on earth: I spent a semester in Oaxaca, Mexico, and fell in love with the people, the culture, and the food.
Website you visit most: Other than Facebook it’s probably FiveThirtyEight, Nate Silver’s political journalism site.
Would like concert tickets to see: I’m holding out for an REM reunion someday. Until then, I’ll go with Bob Dylan.
One bad habit: I don’t exercise as much as I should.
3 items on your bucket list: Writing a textbook, visiting my ancestral home of Norway, beating Elliott at Ping Pong.
Five minutes with: Hank Aaron
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? While my Spanish is decent, I would like it to be better, especially now that Elliott has far surpassed me.
What would people find surprising about you? I used to perform in musical theater.
What would make this world a better place? If everyone valued kindness and compassion above everything.
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who helped take care of his friends, family, students, and community.
