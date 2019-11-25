Age: 17
Lives: Gettysburg
From: South Carolina
Educated at: Gettysburg Area High School
Family: Anne Douds, Doug Douds
Job: Gettysburg Times Intern
Job’s reward: Having opportunities to meet interesting people, and share local news stories that build a greater sense of community and support among readers.
Job’s frustrations: None
Very first job was: Basketball camp counselor.
Favorite food: Tacos
Pets: Two dogs named Pheidippides, and Nikel
Hero: Eliud Kipchoge, he just ran the first sub-two hour marathon and is in my opinion the greatest runner ever. He is a humble athlete who does extraordinary things.
Hobbies: Running, swimming, playing basketball, and reading
Pet peeves: Running out of M&Ms at the bottom of a blizzard
Collects: Books
Best friend: Anne Bair and Marshall Mott
Would liked to have witnessed what event in history: The resurrection of Jesus Christ
Event that changed your life: Moving to Gettysburg
Scariest moment: Every night, taking out the recycling in the dark
First memory: Dancing on top of a table at my second birthday party
Trait inherited from parents: Commitment to service and advocacy
Piece of advice that you live by: Work hard and treat others with kindness and respect
Who needs a hug? The planet
Favorite reading/author: Maya Angelou, her autobiography “I know why the caged bird sings” was one of the first novels that made me realize my love of moving literature and writing. She was a human rights activist that reached and inspired millions. She is a role model.
Favorite spot on earth: Upper Temple at Camp Nawakwa
Website you visit most: milesplit.com
Would like concert tickets to see: Jon Bellion
One bad habit: Procrastination
3 items on your bucket list: Skydiving, Publishing a novel, Running a marathon on every continent.
Five minutes with: Joan of Arc, she was a military genius who was divinely inspired by God. Reading about her life is like reading a Shakespearean tragedy (however ironic that may be due to the French to English disconnect). She is now a symbol of feminine strength and grit and to a certain extent, feminism. Plus she’s just pretty cool.
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? The spanish language
What would people find surprising about you? I like musicals
What would make this world a better place? If everyone presumed noble intent about other people’s words and actions
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? Tre Jones is back for a second season of Duke basketball
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who cares for others, and strives daily to make a difference in the world.
