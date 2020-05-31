Age: 31
Lives: Gettysburg
From: Born and raised in Gettysburg
Educated at: Shippensburg University, MS (Organizational Development and Leadership, Concentration Management Information Systems)
Family: Wife, Tessa Walter and first son on the way, Blake Walter (expected date of birth, Aug. 31, 2020), and Winnie Walter (German Shephard)
Job: Chief Information Officer (IT Department), County of Adams
Job’s reward: Working closely with the employees throughout the county and court departments to help them meet their department missions. I am fortunate to have the opportunity to work with numerous people strategizing technology needs for today and into the future. Also, watching members of the IT department grow and mature is one of the greatest rewards that inspires me to be at my best to serve them.
Job’s frustrations: I’m in the IT business, we like to change technology more quickly than others typically prefer.
Very first job was: Dishwasher, local Gettysburg restaurant that is no longer in business. Those were hot summers in the kitchen!
Favorite food: Burgers and Ribs
Pets: German Shephard, Winnie
Hero: My parents, Tim and Jean
Hobbies: Everything personal finance
Pet peeves: Laziness
Collects: Anything I can buy cheap and flip for a profit
Best friend: Eric Schabdach, David Rostad, Cody Richardson, and Jordan Orndorff
Would liked to have witnessed what event in history: Maryland Terrapins Basketball team winning 2002 NCAA championship (in person).
Event that changed your life: Meeting my wife, Tessa! Someone was really looking out for me bringing her into my life.
Scariest moment: Probably public speaking in high school prior to college. Best way to beat the fear is to tackle it head on- practice, practice, practice. Now, it’s a key requirement as part of my job.
First memory: Earliest memories are running around Victor Street in Gettysburg with my neighborhood friends
Trait inherited from parents: Live below your means and save
Piece of advice that you live by: “I find the harder I work, the more luck I seem to have.” Thomas Jefferson
Who needs a hug? Better than giving them a hug, become their mentor!
Favorite reading/author: Personal: “The Simple Path to Wealth” by JL Collins; Professional: “Insanely Simple, The Obsession that Drives Apple’s Success” by Ken Segall
Favorite spot on earth: Xfinity center (Basketball), University of Maryland
Website you visit most: www.adamscounty.us (of course)
Would like concert tickets to see: Garth Brooks. Fantastic he came out of retirement
One bad habit: I am a nail biter. Haven’t been able to kick the habit.
3 items on your bucket list: Many experiences with my wife and future kid(s), attend a major college basketball championship game (preferably if Maryland is in it), retire early and enjoy the freedoms of being financially independent
Five minutes with: Gary Williams, retired basketball coach at the University of Maryland. Talk about how he prepared and successfully defeated powerhouses Duke and North Carolina basketball teams who traditionally had superior talent. Motivation of his players and strategic planning efforts to give them a fighting chance to win against better teams.
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? Skill- DIY on everything. Its always quite rewarding completing a project yourself. I would also like to be proficient at wood working projects.
What would people find surprising about you? I do like to travel under the right conditions
What would make this world a better place? Not following the traditional path of what everyone says you should be following. Great things in history have happened because of those who pioneered efforts that were untraditional. Leverage your greatest talents and do what you love to do (and be the best you can at it). I think people would be a lot happier.
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? It’s a boy! His name will be Blake Walter. Expected date of birth August 2020.
How would you like to be remembered? Someone that could be counted on and would come through for you.
