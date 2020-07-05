Age: 34
Lives: East Berlin
From: West Hazleton
Educated at: Shippensburg University (B.A.); West Chester University (M.A.)
Family: Husband, Spencer; sons Levi, Phlynn, and Cal
Job: DJ & Owner at HD Entertainment
Job’s reward: Working with wonderful couples to personalize their day; getting to know their traditions and helping them plan a personalized event. I also really enjoy helping nonprofits plan events to raise money for necessary causes.
Job’s frustrations: COVID-19! Also, when an event doesn’t have a DJ/emcee and needs one!
Very first job was: Catering company in my early teens
Favorite food: Just about anything my husband makes! Italian and Mexican foods
Pets: Lucy (dog); TomKat and Chance (cats)
Hero: My Aunt Jean
Hobbies: Reading, traveling with my family, baking, historical research, watching professional and Little League baseball
Pet peeves: Wasted time, both mine and anyone else’s
Collects: Rescue animals, Disney paraphernalia
Best friend: My husband
Would like to have witnessed what event in history: VE Day or when the Beatles first came to America
Event that changed your life: My younger brother’s leukemia diagnosis. He beat leukemia and is living life!
Your scariest moment: When I was told Phlynn may have a heart condition during an ultrasound and I was transferred to Hershey Medical Center
Your first memory: My father dressed up as Santa to surprise me. I asked Santa why he had the same pinky ring as my dad. He wore gloves every year after that!
Trait inherited from parents: Work ethic
Piece of advice that you live by: No matter what you do for a living, you can always use your craft to help someone else. God gave you two hands. Keep them busy by doing good.
Who needs a hug? Everyone working from home and all of our front-line workers!
Favorite reading/author: Jane Austen or JK Rowling
Favorite spot on earth: Disney World
Website you visit most: Besides my own (always improving!), any music chart so that we stay current in all genres of music
Would like concert tickets to see: Brett Young
One bad habit: Answering a text or email in my brain and forgetting to actually respond!
3 items on your bucket list: Visit Italy and Ireland, dance with all of my boys at their weddings, see the Cleveland Indians win a World Series and be there when it happens
Five minutes with: Eleanor Roosevelt
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? I would love to learn to sew and knit better than I do
What would people find surprising about you? I cannot read music!
What would make this world a better place? If everyone listened to a little John Mayer every now and then
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? HD Entertainment has been voted Gettysburg’s Greatest DJ from readers of Celebrate Gettysburg. We also brought home both The Knot Best of Weddings and Wedding Wire’s Couples’ Choice Awards for the 4th straight year, added to The Knot Hall of Fame
How would you like to be remembered? A fair, honest, and compassionate giver and doer
