Age: 71
Lives: Stewartstown, Pa
From: Middlebury, Vt.
Educated at: Two years of college at York College.
Family: I am the oldest of seven siblings, two have passed away. I have two sons and one daughter, also two grand kids.
Job: I spent 22 years in the Marine Corps, retired in 1987 and moved to Shrewsbury.
Volunteer involvement: Adams County and Hanover Area coordinator for Marine Corps League Toys for Tots
Job’s reward: The greatest reward that I received from all of my jobs was the great people that I managed. Without their hard work, I would never had been a good manager.
Very first job was: My very first job was working on a farm from the age of 10 to 17. I went into the Marines when I was 17 1/2.
Favorite food: I love Mexican and seafood.
Pets: I have always had a dog and now I have a dog and cat.
Hobbies: My hobbies are building puzzles, knitting and fishing.
Pet peeves: My greatest pet peeve is when managers treat their employees badly. My motto has always been that I am only as good as the people who work for me. They always help me to succeed and be a good manager. Always treat your employees well and care about them.
Collects: Right now I am collecting toys for the needy children in Adams County and Hanover. We always have a need for toys in the age group 11 to 14 and infant to 2 years old. I feel like Santa during the holiday season.
Best friend: My girlfriend, Sue Leppert.
Would like to have witnessed what event in history? I think I would have liked to witness the Civil War.
Event that changed your life: When I truly found God. I am always willing and ready for him to receive me. Being a Marine changed my life because it gave a real purpose and structure to live by.
Your scariest moment: When I almost drowned in Okinawa.
Trait inherited from parents: I inherited a good work ethic from my parents. They always worked hard to give us a modest life and that family was so important
Piece of advice that you live by: I try to treat people the way I would want to be treated. I live right now to be debt free and not to leave any burden on my kids
Favorite reading/author: Favorite author is Louis Lamour. I have read over 80 of his books.
Favorite spot on earth: I would love to go to Ireland and Alaska. I love the outdoors.
Website you visit most: I visit my AOL account daily to check my mail.
One bad habit: Not being patient enough and smoking.
Items on your bucket list: Out of debt, which I will achieve this year. Making sure every child in Adams County and Hanover has a great Christmas.
Five minutes with: I would like to be remembers as a man who loved and cared for his county. Also that I help to make a better life for the less fortunate
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? I would love to learn how to play golf but I know I could not do well at it.
What would make this world a better place? I think the world would be a better place if everyone would treat each other better and that the government would work together to help the people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.