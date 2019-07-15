Age: 29 years old
Lives: Borough of Gettysburg
From: I was born and raised in Gettysburg
Educated at: Gettysburg Schools and 21st Century Cyber School
Family: Two daughters, one sister, my mother and her husband, one aunt, a few uncles, and two cousins.
Job: Manager of the Ragged Edge Coffee House
Job’s reward: Besides how much I love coffee, its rewarding to see our customers happier and excited to have visited our shop than before they came in. I love when they’re happy!
Job’s frustration: When people have the common misconception that we are a fast food restaurant.
Very first job was: Busing tables at General Pickett’s Buffet.
Favorite food: Broccoli. Yes, that’s right, broccoli.
Pets: I have three cats, two rats, and one snake.
Hero: Katherine Hepburn. That woman was fierce.
Hobbies: I love reading, and spending as much time as possible with my girls. We like to be outside a lot.
Pet peeves: Messes.
Collects: I collect books and stones, I’ve recently added plants to my collection.
Best friend: Crystal, Jaime, and Amie.
You would like to have witnessed what event in history: That’s a hard one... Probably the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Event that changed your life: When my oldest daughter was born.
Your scariest moment: That time I slayed that dragon.
Your first memory: Among the first is riding down the stairs on my mattress with my sister.
Trait inherited from parents: Immense compassion, I get that from my mother.
Piece of advice you live by: “Do the best you can until you know better. Then, when you know better, do better.” Maya Angelou
Who needs a hug: Everyone.
Favorite reading/author: Harry Potter, I’m currently working my way through all of Stephen King’s work.
Favorite spot on earth: The mountains, in the woods.
Website you visit most: BudgetBytes.com
Would like concert tickets to see: Madonna
One bad habit: I think too much.
3 items on your bucket list: Travel the world, go to Harry Potter World, explore somewhere rich in ancient history like Egypt or Greece.
Five minutes with: My grandparents.
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? I want to learn how to make my own chocolate, starting with cacao beans.
What would make the world a better place? Love and Education for everyone.
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? I have a wonderful friend who is coming to visit.
How would you like to be remembered? I want to be remembered as an accepting person, a humanitarian, strong and independent, and as a mother who loved her children more than life itself.
