Age: 37
Lives: Lake Heritage
From: Gettysburg
Educated at: Adams County Christian Academy and some college at University of Wyoming
Family: I have three children: London — 15, India — 11, and Andorra -7 and my boyfriend, Jay Schmitt. I love them all very much and they all drive me crazy at the same time.
Job: Realtor at Keller Williams Keystone in Gettysburg
Job’s reward: I love the moment that people write an offer on a house and I get to tell them it was accepted. It’s very exciting. And also the people I meet that I wouldn’t normally meet. I have had some of the most awesome clients that have turned into equally as awesome friends.
Job’s frustrations: When you expect people to communicate with you in the same fashion that you communicate with them and that doesn’t happen. Also, when people don’t answer the phone. Oh, and have you ever worked with your significant other?
Very first job was: At Civil-La-Tea, a tearoom on York Street that was owned by Pat Hartman. It was the best first job ever.
Favorite food: Candy. Twizzlers, Peeps, Cadbury Eggs, Gummy Bears, York Peppermint Patties
Pets: We have an Australian Shepherd, Oreo. A house duck, Precious. And a Parrot, Keewee.
Hobbies: Crafting, Reading, Reality T.V.
Pet peeves: When you are friends with someone on social media and when you see them out and about they don’t acknowledge you.
Collects: Anything and everything mermaid. Coffee cups. And if I find a mermaid coffee cup, it’s like hitting the lottery.
Best friend: I don’t even think you can have just one best friend. You meet so many people at different times, at different points in your life and when you need them the most. And if you’re lucky you can just keep adding to your circle.
Would like to have witnessed what event in history: I would have loved to have experienced the Titanic. But only up until the iceberg. And only if I was in first class.
Event that changed your life: My grandpa, Ken Selby, raised me and when he passed away it was life changing. You don’t realize how much you depend on someone and how great it is to have someone in your life that always has your back and your best interests at heart that will love you no matter what until they aren’t here. It’s an invisible security net that you don’t realize how much you depend on until it’s not there. I love and miss him so much.
Scariest moment: My son, London broke his arm skateboarding and had to go to York for surgery. He was in surgery for 7 hours. Nobody came out to update us, and I couldn’t fathom that it would take that long and I thought he died, and they didn’t know how to tell me. I can’t even explain how scared I was. But it all worked out, and his surgeon was amazing and I don’t ever want to do that again.
First memory: My grandpa taking me to Kennie’s for groceries and sneaking me ice cream before we got home and I had to take the wrappers to the burn pile before my grandma saw them.
Trait inherited from parents: Definitely my work ethic and standards. I thought they were crazy when I was growing up and now my kids think the same thing about me. And I’m OK with that.
Piece of advice that you live by: Elsa said it best with “Let it Go”
Who needs a hug? Teachers. After being with the kids through all this and trying to keep them focused, I have a new appreciation for them. They need a hug, a million dollars, and a getaway to a quiet beach.
Favorite reading/author: Jodi Picoult
Favorite spot on earth: Sitting on a sunny beach with a book
Website you visit most: Facebook and Pinterest. I’ve been trying Twitter because my kids said Facebook is for old people, but I think I just have to accept that I am old people.
Would like concert tickets to see: Madonna
One bad habit: I am easily distracted. Like a raccoon with shiny things.
3 items on your bucket list: Being on the flight going over LA on the 4th of July when you can see the fireworks below, Staying in a bungalow over the water in tropical place when you can see the fish below you, and thanks to “Tiger King” I now want to hold and cuddle baby tigers.
Five minutes with: My grandpa. I would be happy to just be able to sit with him.
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? I would like to get my diving certification.
What would people find surprising about you? I am getting bees and trying to learn how to be a beekeeper currently and in a different lifetime I went to the Sturgis Bike Rally and worked at the Full Throttle Saloon for two weeks.
What would make this world a better place? Realizing that one of our greatest treasures are our senior citizens and taking advantage of all the information and knowledge they have.
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? That car inspections were extended until the end of May. There was no way I was making mine in time.
How would you like to be remembered? I’d like people to remember me as a fun, kind, happy person who would do anything for her kids and family to make sure they were happy, successful, and well taken care of.
