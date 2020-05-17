Age: 59
Lives: Gettysburg, Cumberland Township
From: Arundel County, Md.
Educated at: High school
Family: Wife, Judy; son, Corey
Job: Owner/operator of Baladerry Inn and Bed and Breakfast and the Gettysburg Landscape Yard
Job’s reward: Meeting new people and getting to know them
Job’s frustrations: Meeting people who are never wrong
Very first job was: Hardware store
Favorite food: Steak and pizza
Pets: Cat
Hero: None
Hobbies: Hunting, fishing and camping
Pet peeves: Internet
Collects: Nothing
Best friend: My wife
Event that changed your life: Wedding Day
Your scariest moment: Wedding Day
Your first memory: Standing in a high chair singing Elvis songs
Trait inherited from parents: Temper
Piece of advice that you live by: Live for today because tomorrow is not guaranteed
Who needs a hug? Me, bring them on
Favorite spot on earth: Sitting around a campfire with friends and family
One bad habit: Talk too much
3 items on your bucket list: Watch ball drop in New York City on New Year’s Eve, see Mardigras in New Orleans, purchase a
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? Carpentry
What would people find surprising about you? I like to sing
What would make this world a better place? Kindness
How would you like to be remembered? I worked hard, played when I could and always had a smile
