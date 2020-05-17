Kenneth (Kenny) Steven Caudill
Buy Now

Caudill

 Alex J. Hayes/Gettysburg Times

Age: 59

Lives: Gettysburg, Cumberland Township

From: Arundel County, Md.

Educated at: High school

Family: Wife, Judy; son, Corey

Job: Owner/operator of Baladerry Inn and Bed and Breakfast and the Gettysburg Landscape Yard

Job’s reward: Meeting new people and getting to know them

Job’s frustrations: Meeting people who are never wrong

Very first job was: Hardware store

Favorite food: Steak and pizza

Pets: Cat

Hero: None

Hobbies: Hunting, fishing and camping

Pet peeves: Internet

Collects: Nothing

Best friend: My wife

Event that changed your life: Wedding Day

Your scariest moment: Wedding Day

Your first memory: Standing in a high chair singing Elvis songs

Trait inherited from parents: Temper

Piece of advice that you live by: Live for today because tomorrow is not guaranteed

Who needs a hug? Me, bring them on

Favorite spot on earth: Sitting around a campfire with friends and family

One bad habit: Talk too much

3 items on your bucket list: Watch ball drop in New York City on New Year’s Eve, see Mardigras in New Orleans, purchase a 

What skill or lesson would you like to learn? Carpentry

What would people find surprising about you? I like to sing

What would make this world a better place? Kindness

How would you like to be remembered? I worked hard, played when I could and always had a smile

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.