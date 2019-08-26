David Salisbury
Buy Now

Salisbury

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Age: 55

Lives: On a farm just outside Gettysburg

From: Baltimore

Educated at: Gettysburg College, University of Maryland — College Park

Family: Wife of 31 years, Cynthia; daughter, 26; son, 24

Job: Retired chemist; current hobby farmer and volunteer

Volunteer involvement: President of the Land Conservancy of Adams County

Job’s reward: Seeing our community come together for meaningful causes

Job’s frustrations: Never enough time

Very first job was: Lawn care, my first business

Favorite food: Pizza, of course, ever food group in one nice package

Pets: Several cats and goats

Hero: Any teacher

Hobbies: Biking, flying, singing, brewing, being outside in general

Pet peeves: Indecision

Collects: Memories

Best friend: My life partner and wife, Cynthia

Would liked to have witnessed what event in history: The American Revolution

Event that changed your life: My first child’s birth

Your scariest moment: Swimming in Southhampton, N.Y.

Your first memory: Third birthday party at my grandparents’ house in Baltimore

Trait inherited from parents: Kindness from mom, self-reliance from dad

Piece of advice that you try to live by: Listen twice as often as you speak (still working on it)

Who needs a hug? Everyone at some point, there is not enough of this going around.

Favorite reading/author: Charles Dickens

Favorite spot on earth: Here and where my friends are

Website you visit most: CNBC.com

Would like concert tickets to see: Eric Clapton

One bad habit: Worrying about things I cannot control

3 items on your bucket list: Ride across the United States on a bike, enjoy grandchildren someday, learn to speak French

Five minutes with: Jerry Seinfeld

What skill or lesson would you like to learn? Dancing is high on my list

What would people find surprising about you? I often like to be alone

What would make this world a better place? Less social media, more face-to-face, old school interaction

What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? Chemists have developed a feed additive (3-nitrooxypropanol) for cattle to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent. More than 7 percent of global greenhouse gases come from cattle.

How would you like to be remembered? As a good friend, husband, community leader

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.