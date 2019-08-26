Age: 55
Lives: On a farm just outside Gettysburg
From: Baltimore
Educated at: Gettysburg College, University of Maryland — College Park
Family: Wife of 31 years, Cynthia; daughter, 26; son, 24
Job: Retired chemist; current hobby farmer and volunteer
Volunteer involvement: President of the Land Conservancy of Adams County
Job’s reward: Seeing our community come together for meaningful causes
Job’s frustrations: Never enough time
Very first job was: Lawn care, my first business
Favorite food: Pizza, of course, ever food group in one nice package
Pets: Several cats and goats
Hero: Any teacher
Hobbies: Biking, flying, singing, brewing, being outside in general
Pet peeves: Indecision
Collects: Memories
Best friend: My life partner and wife, Cynthia
Would liked to have witnessed what event in history: The American Revolution
Event that changed your life: My first child’s birth
Your scariest moment: Swimming in Southhampton, N.Y.
Your first memory: Third birthday party at my grandparents’ house in Baltimore
Trait inherited from parents: Kindness from mom, self-reliance from dad
Piece of advice that you try to live by: Listen twice as often as you speak (still working on it)
Who needs a hug? Everyone at some point, there is not enough of this going around.
Favorite reading/author: Charles Dickens
Favorite spot on earth: Here and where my friends are
Website you visit most: CNBC.com
Would like concert tickets to see: Eric Clapton
One bad habit: Worrying about things I cannot control
3 items on your bucket list: Ride across the United States on a bike, enjoy grandchildren someday, learn to speak French
Five minutes with: Jerry Seinfeld
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? Dancing is high on my list
What would people find surprising about you? I often like to be alone
What would make this world a better place? Less social media, more face-to-face, old school interaction
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? Chemists have developed a feed additive (3-nitrooxypropanol) for cattle to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent. More than 7 percent of global greenhouse gases come from cattle.
How would you like to be remembered? As a good friend, husband, community leader
