Justin Harbaugh

Harbaugh

 Submitted Photo

Age: 36

Lives: Fairfield

From: Thurmont, Md.

Job: Owner of Valley View Home Improvements LLC

Job’s reward: Helping people make their projects a reality

Job’s frustrations: Not being able to share the joys and pride of my craftmanship with more people.

Very first job was: Fish Hatchery

Favorite food: Summertime Grilling

Hero: My father and grandfather. They have shared their skills and work ethic with me that has shaped me to be the proud family man I am.

Hobbies: Fishing, camping anything outdoors

Pet peeves: People who don’t know how to merge

Best friend: My wife Sarah

Would liked to have witnessed what event in history? I would have liked to see the welcome home parade of World War II as it was a great show of patriotism and brought our country together.

Event that changed your life: When my children were born

Trait inherited from parents: Hard work ethic and pride

Piece of advice that you live by: Always lend a hand when you can, kindness will get you a long way.

Favorite spot on earth: On a boat

Website you visit most: Google

What skill or lesson would you like to learn? To learn how to fly fish

What would people find surprising about you? I served in the United States Navy attached to The Seabees

What would make this world a better place? If others would recognize the humanity of other people and respect their dignity.

How would you like to be remembered? As someone who was always there for others lending a helping hand.

