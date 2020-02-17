Age: 36
Lives: Fairfield
From: Thurmont, Md.
Job: Owner of Valley View Home Improvements LLC
Job’s reward: Helping people make their projects a reality
Job’s frustrations: Not being able to share the joys and pride of my craftmanship with more people.
Very first job was: Fish Hatchery
Favorite food: Summertime Grilling
Hero: My father and grandfather. They have shared their skills and work ethic with me that has shaped me to be the proud family man I am.
Hobbies: Fishing, camping anything outdoors
Pet peeves: People who don’t know how to merge
Best friend: My wife Sarah
Would liked to have witnessed what event in history? I would have liked to see the welcome home parade of World War II as it was a great show of patriotism and brought our country together.
Event that changed your life: When my children were born
Trait inherited from parents: Hard work ethic and pride
Piece of advice that you live by: Always lend a hand when you can, kindness will get you a long way.
Favorite spot on earth: On a boat
Website you visit most: Google
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? To learn how to fly fish
What would people find surprising about you? I served in the United States Navy attached to The Seabees
What would make this world a better place? If others would recognize the humanity of other people and respect their dignity.
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who was always there for others lending a helping hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.