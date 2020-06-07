Age: 44
Lives: Gettysburg
From: India
Educated at: Medical School -SRMC,Chennai 1992-1997; Residency- UMASS Fitchburg Family Practice 2004-2007; Fellowship- The University of Arizona Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine 2016-2018
Family: Married to Dr. Raj Makkenchery and have three children ages 18, 12 and 11. My parents also live with us and am so thankful for them. Have two sisters in New York and India. Have a big extended family.
Job: Physician at Aura Integrative Medicine Clinic.
Job’s reward: Serving my patients and helping them find the answers they have been looking for.
Job’s frustrations: Insurance companies not recognizing Integrative Medicine as a covered specialty.
Very first job was: Family Medicine physician, Wellspan Thurmont Family Medicine clinic. Loved working with Dr.Brad Copper and staff there.
Favorite food: My mom’s chicken curry. Anything my mom cooks I should say. (Would love to make you and your family some Indian food one day)
Pets: None yet but my kids have been begging for a dog. (I am so bad).
Hero: Do you mean Movie hero?- Rajnikanth and Shah Rukh Khan and Superhero- my mom.
Hobbies: Writing poetry. Dancing. Scrolling through Pinterest.
Pet Peeves: Rudeness and being Disrespectful.
Collects: Shot glasses.
Best Friend: My sisters.
Would liked to have witnessed what event in history? Time when Emperor Ashoka the Great ruled. He adopted the policy of Dhamma for people to live in peace and harmony. He practiced non-violence and taught his people to love one another and display respect and tolerance towards one another irrespective of their differences. We need someone like him now.
Event that changed your life: When I turned 40 I came so close to quitting medicine. When I decided to join the Integrative Medicine Fellowship and then start my own practice in June 2017 with no business sense whatsoever, (three years now), it was the best decision I have made. It changed my life for the better. More freedom, time, work life balance, connections, confidence. I knew when I went into medicine I wanted to help people feel better, and now I truly feel I can do my best to do just that. I always did my best before but now I am seeing better results too.
Scariest moment: As a child, my grandfather was in politics and I remember coming home one day and there was a mob outside our family business and I had to be carried into the house by someone and the mob lit our store on fire. The ladies all watched from inside our home and I stared out the window watching my shop burn knowing my dad and grandpa were inside. They luckily escaped through another door and the horror ended because a military truck happened to pass by at same time and people ran away. Riots bring back bad memories for me. Another scary moment: When I had to swim with the dolphins on a vacation once (and I don’t know how to swim- I thought I was going to die. I had my life jacket on but still could not do it)
First Memory: School at age 3 in my uniform and crying.
Trait inherited from parents: To treat everyone with respect and kindness. To help those in need.
Piece of advice that you live by: Be kind.
Who needs a hug? After this pandemic- EVERYONE.
Favorite reading/author: “FINISH”- Jon Acuff. “The Dalai Lama’s Cat”- David Michie. “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes” -Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
Favorite spot on earth: My home in Kotagiri, India.
Website you visit most: Facebook, Pinterest.
Would like concert tickets to see: A.R. Rahman
One bad habit: Not consistent with exercise.
Three items on your bucket list: Visit Japan. Learn to ride a bike. Own a food truck.
Five minutes with: Dalai Lama.
What skill or lesson would you like to learn: Swimming, learn to ride a bike, Cooking like my mom
What would people find surprising about you: I raise my voice when I am angry.
What would make this world a better place: If we can eliminate our differences and see each other as one and same.
Items on your bucket list: Winning a photo contest. Rank advance in a business I am involved in.
How would you like to be remembered: As a kind and giving physician who served her patients and community unconditionally.
